HAMLIN — Lincoln County earned their second win in 24 hours on Wednesday, Feb. 8 as they needed overtime to top Liberty (Raleigh) by a final tally of 42-40 inside the Panther Pavilion.
The Panthers came out and played lock down defense to start off the game as they held the Raiders to only two points in the first quarter and raced out to a 10-2 lead.
“Another great defensive game for us,” coach Rodney Plumley said. “Team defense has been super this week, just absolutely super. Liberty is scoring in 60 or 70 almost every game.”
Guards Aydin Shaffer and Will Shepherd both drilled long balls in the opening quarter while big man Wyatt Edwards added two points in the paint to represent the scoring for LC.
Liberty found their stride in the second quarter as they managed to outscore Lincoln County 14-11 but the Panthers still held a 21-16 halftime lead. Lucas Johaim and Edwards led the Panthers with four points each in the second period.
Coming out to start the second half it was the Panthers who went cold as they only managed six points in the third quarter and Liberty was able to race ahead and take a 32-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers then put the clamps back on the Raiders in the fourth quarter as they held Liberty to only four points and thanks to two three-pointers from Shaffer and a long ball from Shepherd they were able to knot the game up and 36 and sent it to overtime.
In the extra period it was all Lincoln County as Shaffer drilled another trey and the Panthers outscored the Raiders 7-4 to come away with the three-point win.
Shaffer once again led the way for the Panthers with 13 points while Edwards followed him with nine points. Shepherd was next with six points while Sawyer Tomblin scored five points but added a team high eight rebounds and three assists.
Lucas Johaim chipped in four points and six boards, Willis Graham added three points, and Austin Adkins rounded out the offense with two points.
Th Panthers were struck by some bad luck in this contest as both Shaffer and Dakota Wood went down with injuries that could have them out for the remainder of the season.
“I hate it for them, because those two kids had been playing so great,” Plumley said. “I hate it for them, it’s bad for us, but I really hate it for them because of the level they had been playing lately. They’ve been a big part of us taking a step forward this week.”
Lincoln County improved to 7-9 on the season with the win.
LRHS: 2 14 16 4 4 — 40
LC: 10 11 6 9 7 — 43
Scoring
LR: Z. Bowman 16, J. Cook 10, C. Contley 8, R. Simms 4, J. Acord 2
LC: A. Shaffer 13, W. Edwards 9, W. Sheppard 7, S. Tomblin 5, L. Johaim 4, W. Graham 3, A. Adkins 2
