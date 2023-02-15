Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County earned their second win in 24 hours on Wednesday, Feb. 8 as they needed overtime to top Liberty (Raleigh) by a final tally of 42-40 inside the Panther Pavilion.

The Panthers came out and played lock down defense to start off the game as they held the Raiders to only two points in the first quarter and raced out to a 10-2 lead.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

