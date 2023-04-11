Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN – Lincoln County hosted reigning Class AAA champion Jefferson for an afternoon game on Tuesday in Hamlin and the Lady Panthers knocked off the defending champs by a final score of 4-1.

“It was a good win. We’ve scheduled some really good opponents throughout the schedule. The better competition we play the better off we’re going to be,” Panther coach Tommy Barrett said. “Jefferson pitcher (Becca Munslow) did a job containing the bottom half of the order. We’ve got to get more out of the bottom half. Maci (Lunsford) really came through for us.”

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

