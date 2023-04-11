HAMLIN – Lincoln County hosted reigning Class AAA champion Jefferson for an afternoon game on Tuesday in Hamlin and the Lady Panthers knocked off the defending champs by a final score of 4-1.
“It was a good win. We’ve scheduled some really good opponents throughout the schedule. The better competition we play the better off we’re going to be,” Panther coach Tommy Barrett said. “Jefferson pitcher (Becca Munslow) did a job containing the bottom half of the order. We’ve got to get more out of the bottom half. Maci (Lunsford) really came through for us.”
The Lady Panthers (11-2) jumped out to an early lead as Lunsford singled in the top of the first inning, advanced to second on an error, and then scurried home on an RBI single from Allyson Ramey.
The score stayed the same until the home half of the third when this time it was Lunsford who brought the run home to make it 2-0 as she doubled to deep center to score Haleigh Adkins who had reached base on a single.
In the bottom of the fifth Lincoln County put a pair of runs on the scoreboard as Adkins reached on an error and then came in on an RBI single from Lunsford to make it 3-0.
Josie Bird then came through with an RBI single as she got a bloop to fall in shallow center which sent Lunsford home to make it 4-0.
“She was huge, just huge,” Barrett said of Lunsford. “She’s been batting in the five-hole for us and I made a decision today to put her in the two-hole. This is the first time she’s batted in the two-hole all year. It makes a coach look like a hero when you make an adjustment like that in the batting order. But Maci is seeing the ball real well right now.”
The Lady Cougars only run of the game came in the top of the sixth when Kalee Dalton singled and then came in to score on an RBI double from Christina Franco.
Winning pitcher Ryleigh Shull buckled down to get out of a jam as she got back-to-back outs in the infield as Jefefrson stranded runners on second and third to end the frame.
“They threatened with one inning there, it was one missed call, one mishap. Unprepared on the pitch, the defense didn’t get shifted, and that makes a difference,” Barrett said. When you give them a base runner then it starts a little bit of a rally. This game is based off momentum, if you get momentum going in your favor it’s a trickle effect and it can be devastating if you don’t get ahold of it. But Ryleigh (Shull) done a great job of keeping them contained with her off speed, her curve ball and her drop as well. They adjusted in the box to take her drop away, so we had to work it in and up to change their eye levels as well.”
Shull went the complete game in the circle as she allowed the one run on seven hits while striking out seven batters and walking just one.
The win for Lincoln County improves them to 11-2 on the season while Jefferson fell to 13-4.
The Lady Panthers now prepare to play in the Tri-State Showcase which will be played at Boyd County High School on Friday and Saturday. On Friday LC will play Ohio foes Ironton and Portsmouth West before playing Pulaski (Va.) and Lewis County (Ky) on Saturday.
Score by Innings
JHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 1 7 5
LCHS: 1 0 1 0 2 0 x – 4 6 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.