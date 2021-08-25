HAMLIN — After weeks of anticipation, head coach Bradley Likens and his Lincoln County Panthers will take the field on Friday night as they are set to open the 2021 regular season with a matchup against Princeton at Lions Club Field in Hamlin.
This will be the second consecutive season that the Panthers and the Tigers have met up on the gridiron, as Princeton defeated LCHS 54-14 in 2020.
That was a game that coach Likens said left a bad taste in the mouth of the players and coaches.
“It kind of got out of hand, I think our kids really took offense to that,” Likens said. “They knew that they weren’t that better than us and I think the big thing with the players is they don’t want to let that happen again. I know our kids are looking forward to getting back out there and competing with them.”
Expectations are high this season surrounding the Lincoln County football program as the Panthers have a load of returning talent from a team that went 4-4 a season.
Likens has said in the offseason that anything short of an appearance in the Class AAA playoffs or a playoff worthy season in 2021 would not be deemed a successful season for LCHS.
But at this point he says they are just going to take it one game at a time and see how the chips fall.
“Of course we take it one game at a time and one week at a time once the season gets under way,” Likens said. “But having Princeton scheduled as the week one opponent has helped light a fire under these kids so to speak all offseason.”
The Tigers are led by 5th year head coach Chris Pedigo and are coming off of a 6-3 season in 2021 and an appearance in the Class AAA playoffs. Lincoln County and Princeton have met up four times since LCHS opened in 2006 with the Tigers winning all four contests.
Kickoff for Lincoln County’s 2021 season and home opener is set for 7:30 p.m.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.