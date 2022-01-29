Both the boys and girls basketball teams at Lincoln County played sectional foe Wayne on the hardwood this past week.
The Pioneers got the better in both matchups as they defeated head coach Rodney Plumley’s boys’ squad by a final of 56-52 and rolled past coach Randy Adkins Lady Panthers by a margin of 55-34.
In the boys contest, which was played on Monday, Jan. 24 in Wayne, Lincoln County held a slim 21-19 lead at halftime but lost the lead in the second half of play to take the road loss.
Three players landed in double-figures for the Panthers as they were led by sophomore Cam Blevins’ 22 points. He made 8 of his 16 shots from the floor, including 4-9 from three-point range.
Junior Sawyer Tomblin was next on the scoresheet with 11 points and five rebounds while senior Jackson Sanders landed in double-figures with 10 points and snatched a team-best seven rebounds and five assists.
Gabe Chojnacki was next for LCHS with five points while Willis Graham and Colin Miller added two each to round out the scoring for the Panthers.
With the loss, Lincoln County fell to 4-5.
Two days later, the two schools faced off on the hardwood again, but this time the girls squads squared off inside the Panther Pavilion.
The Lady Pioneers are ranked No. 4 in Class AAA and showed why on Wednesday night as they used a dominating fourth quarter to come away with the 21-point win.
Lincoln County trailed early on as Wayne had a 15-11 advantage after the first eight minutes of play.
The Lady Panthers rallied in the second quarter, however, as they tightened up defensively and held Wayne to only five points, which allowed Lincoln to take a 23-20 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Wayne turned the tide as they put the clamps on the defensive end and held Lincoln County to only eight points. The game remained close, however, as Wayne took a two-point lead into the fourth at 33-31.
The Lady Panthers went even colder in the final eight minutes of play, as they could only muster three points in the fourth quarter, which allowed Wayne to run away with the game and secure the sectional win.
Junior Kaden Peters had a career game for Lincoln County as she recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. She was the lone Lady Panther to score double-figures.
Kenley Kveton was next in the scorebook with six points, Avery Lucas totaled four, Maci Lunsford netted three, Kylee Adkins finished with two, and Gracie Clay scored one point to round out the offense for LCHS.
The loss for the Lady Panthers saw their season record dip to 3-8.