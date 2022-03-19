HAMLIN — It was a pleasant opening day for the Lincoln County baseball squad on Wednesday, March 16 as they cruised past visiting Tolsia for a 20-2 mercy rule win in five innings.
It was the Rebels who jumped ahead and took the first lead of the game as Julian Vance scored on a RBI base-knock from David Dingess and then Luke Williamson came across to score on a double-steal to give Tolsia the 2-0 lead after the top of the 1st.
The lead would be short-lived as Panthers quickly took control of the game by scoring 11 runs in the bottom half of the 1st inning.
Lincoln County scored a run in all four of their times at bat as they also scored single runs in the 2nd and 4th inning while sending seven across the dish in their half of the 3rd.
It was the first ever win in the head coaching career of skipper Casey Campbell as his Panther offense produced 12 hits and drew 11 free passes in the win.
Junior Brayden Starcher led Lincoln County offensively as he laced three base hits, two of them being doubles, and knocked in five runs while scoring two of his own.
Senior catcher Drew McCloud added two hits to go with a pair of RBIs while Sawyer Tomblin and Austin Adkins each had a base-knock and brought in two runs. Adkins hit was a double and he also drew three walks and scored three runs, both of which led the team.
Jate Preece doubled in a run for Lincoln County and crossed the plate two times while winning pitcher Aiden McCloud and each singled and recorded a RBI.
Senior left fielder Nolan Shimp singled, walked twice, and scored two runs while Skylar Simpson rounded out the offense for Lincoln County with a single.
Aiden McCloud picked up the win on the hill for LCHS as he went two innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits while also striking out three batters.
Kolten Taylor pitched a scoreless inning of relief striking out two batters while sophomore Hayden Johnson pitched two innings and struck out all six batters he faced on just 28 pitches.
Vance was the losing pitcher for the Rebels as he started the contest and lasted 0.1 innings allowing nine runs, eight earned, on six hits to go with one walk.
As a whole, the Tolsia pitching staff gave up 12 hits and walked 11 batters while only striking out four.
The game was the first for both teams as Lincoln County improved to 1-0 with the win while Tolsia dropped to 0-1.
The Panthers saw their record fall to 1-1 on Thursday, March 17 as they traveled to sectional foe Huntington and suffered a 10-0 defeat in five innings.
The Lincoln County offense didn't fare well in this contest as the Highlander pitching staff only allowed three hits in the game.
Drew McCloud led the way with a pair of singles in the loss while Kolton Taylor had a pinch hit double.
Senior Gabe Bates started on the bump and took the loss as he pitched 2.2 innings and allowed five earned runs on three hits while striking out four and walking six.
Johnson came in and pitched 0.1 innings of relied and allowed five runs, four earned, on just one hit while walking three batters. Taylor also pitched an inning of relied and recorded a shutout inning with three Ks.
The Lincoln County pitching staff limited Huntington to only four hits but issued 10 free passes in the loss.