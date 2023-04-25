ST. ALBANS — It wasn't exactly the kind of game most people were expecting, but Lincoln County's Ryleigh Shull still made the most of it.
Shull went the distance, striking out eight, and also led the Panthers' offense by going 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs as Lincoln County took down St. Albans 11-6 Monday evening in a matchup of Class AAA state powers on senior night in St. Albans.
"We have not been contained throughout the year,'' said Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett. "We're a pretty solid hitting team.''
The game looked like it might be a pitchers' duel between Shull -- a Louisiana Tech commit -- and St. Albans' All-Stater Tayven Stephenson, a Wofford signee. That showdown, however, was negated when the Panthers' Josie Bird smacked a wicked shot off the chest of Stephenson in the second inning and Stephenson had to come out of the game.
Bird was the 2022 Gatorade State Player of the Year, an award that Stephenson claimed in 2021.
Lincoln County (18-2) struck for four runs against Stephenson in the first inning -- highlighted by a two-run single from Shull -- and built its lead to 7-2 in the fourth. SA, however, shaved that back to 7-4 in the fifth when it started playing longball.
Reserve Makenzie Hyatt and Sydney Young each blasted solo home runs in the fifth for the Red Dragons (15-6) and Kyndall Harper added another blast in the seventh, but Shull was able to close it out.
Shull, who entered the game with a 1.78 ERA, allowed seven hits and walked four, and had only a single 1-2-3 inning as the Panthers committed four errors behind her. That was just part of an evening full of the unlikely.
SA also kicked it around some with three errors and permitted a dozen Panthers hits as neither team had its A-game on display. Even the weather was unpredictable on a breezy, chilly evening.
"Softball is a grueling season,'' said SA coach Christian Watts. "It's long and there are so many things that come up in kids' lives -- graduation, prom, senior night -- you name it. I know it's tough on me as a coach, too ... It takes a toll.
"I think we can [shrug it off]. There's not a whole lot to learn after wins. You're feeling good, obviously, but you learn from losses and we're not going to hang our heads after any loss, and we're certainly not going to hang our heads after today.''
Hayleigh Adkins and Maci Lunsford each rapped out a pair of hits for the Panthers, but Barrett pointed out that his team stranded 11 runners, including a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the fifth when they didn't score.
"We left too many baserunners on base early in the game,'' Barrett said, "It was a hitting game for sure, even with two good pitchers starting off there. They're a lot better than Tayven's on the hill.
"The cold makes a big difference, but we didn't get it done when we had opportunities. Too many missed opportunities.''
Shull, a left-hander, was also struck in her right arm on a comebacker to the pitcher's circle, but was able to finish the game. Watts thought Stephenson should be able to return for this weekend's Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament.
"You hate to see plays like that,'' Watts said. "The same with Ryleigh. [Stephenson] seems to be fine. We'll rest her a little bit and we'll see about the conference tournament.
"We felt like we were getting a little momentum [when Stephenson was hit] ... and it kind of took some steam out for our girls. I thought it was more of a character thing, because when something like that happens, it's easy just to give up, say it's not our day. The fact they kept competing -- at one time we had it down to three runs and a play here or there, it could have been a whole new ballgame.''
Ava Bentley relieved Stephenson in the second and finished the game for SA, allowing seven runs (five earned) with four K's and five walks. In her 1 2/3 innings, Stephenson gave up three hits, four runs (two earned) with three strikeouts and one base on balls.
Bentley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to top St. Albans' hitting.
Lincoln County 11, St. Albans 6
Lincoln County;402;100;4;--;11;12;4
St. Albans;200;020;2;--;6;7;3
Shull and Bird; Stephenson, Bentley (2) and Lacy; Top hitters -- LC: Adkins 2-4, double, RBI: Lunsford 2-5, double, 2 RBIs; Shull 4-5, double, 4 RBIs; SA: Hyatt HR; Young HR; Harper HR; Bentley 2-4, 2 RBIs; Lacy double, RBI