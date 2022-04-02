LOGAN – The Lincoln County High School softball team is red hot.
And the Panthers are carrying some heavy sticks too.
Lincoln County remained unbeaten on the season with Thursday night’s 9-0 win over Logan at Logan’s Bea Orr Field.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Lincoln County hit four home runs in the onslaught and improved to 7-0. Logan dropped to 1-7.
Josie Bird hit two home runs for the Panthers — a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo blast in the third. She was 2 for 2 on the night with three RBIs.
Maci Lunsford added a two-run homer in the first inning. Ryleigh Shull tacked on a solo shot in the third, ripped a double and was 2 for 3.
“We've been on a pretty good hitting streak lately,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “That's 6-0 for us. We beat Lawrence County, Kentucky, 9-1 last night and we swung it well there. We're on the right track right now but we can't peak too early.”
The Panthers hammered out nine hits in the win.
Meghan Stump, the winning pitcher, added two hits for LCHS. She pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
Kenzie Shaffer tacked on a triple and Haleigh Adkins added an RBI double in the fifth for LCHS.
Bird's second homer in the third inning was a deep, towering blast that went well beyond the left field fence. Shull then stepped up next and launched a solo dinger to straightaway center, giving LCHS a 6-0 lead.
“We've been hitting the ball well. That's about 25 homers we've hit on the season,” Barrett said. “We swing it well and we've got a good group of kids here. They are a fun group to coach. They practice hard and they work hard and are good academically as well. We have a team GPA of over 4.0. They are very dedicated in what they are doing.”
Logan’s lone hit was an infield single by Emma Elkins in the bottom of the second. She was stranded there as Stump fanned Emilee Mullins and Charlie Albright to end the frame.
Harlee Quick was the starting and losing hurler for Logan. She was lifted in LC’s four-run first and replaced by Albright who tossed the final 4 1/3 innings.
The Panthers are scheduled to play at Huntington on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Logan is set to play at pair of games this weekend at Chapmanville's Lady Tigers Invitational. The Lady Cats play Wyoming East on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., then face Man at 9 p.m.
Lincoln County's ultimate goal is to reach the state tournament in late May in South Charleston. The Panthers have won two Class AAA state titles in its history in 2011 and 2014.
“That's our plan. To make it to South Charleston,” Barrett said.