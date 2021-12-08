HAMLIN — The No. 8 ranked Lincoln County Panthers suffered a defeat in their season opening game this past Thursday night as St. Albans made the trek to Hamlin and came away with the 66-40 win.
The visiting Lady Dragons (1-0) came out hot in the opening quarter as they had five different players land in the scoring column as they built an 18-10 lead after one.
The second stanza was played much tighter by head coach Randy Adkins’ Lincoln County squad as St. Albans only outscored them 12-10 in the quarter to take a 30-20 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break the visiting Lady Dragons put their foot on the gas and had their best quarter of the night as they outscored LCHS 21-8 to extend their lead to 51-28 going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was much tighter as senior Kenley Kveton scored nine of her team high 11 points for Lincoln County in the quarter alone but it was all for naught as St. Albans secured the 26 point win.
Kveton was the lone Lady Panther to land in double-figures in scoring on the night as they struggled to hit open shots and with turnovers, committing 21 in the game.
Kaden Peters and Elizabeth Blankenship each followed with seven points for Lincoln County while Avery Lucas scored four points coming on four foul shots.
Gracie Clay, Maci Lunsford, and Josie Bird each turned in three points on the scoring sheet and Kylie Adkins scored two to round out the scoring for LCHS.
St. Albans was led on the night by NiNi Pannell who dropped in a game high 13 points and Shayla Montgomery joined her in double-digits with 10.
The loss for the Lady Panthers sees them fall to 0-1 on the season and they will look to get in the win column when they are back in action on Thursday at local rival Hurricane and on Saturday against Pikeview in the Logan Lady Wildcat Shootout. Tip-off for that contest is 1:30 p.m. at Willie Akers Arena.
The win for St. Albans improved them to 1-0 and they will also be back in action on Thursday at Nitro.
Score by Quarters
SAHS (1-0): 18 12 21 15 — 66
LCHS (0-1): 10 10 8 12 — 37
Individual Scoring
SA: N. Pannell 13, S. Montgomery 10, C. Sturgill 9, L. Binion 8, J. Elzy 8, J. Doub 7, S. Riggen 5, M. Murphy 3, T. Vance 3
LC: K. Kveton 11, E. Blankenship 7, Kaden Peters 7, A. Lucas 4, G. Clay 3, J. Bird, M. Lunsford 3, K. Adkins 2
