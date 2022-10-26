FLATWOODS — The Lincoln County Panthers went on the road to earn their first win of the 2022 season on Friday night as they traveled to Braxton County and defeated the Eagles by a final of 38-14.
Senior quarterback Blake Adkins had a career night to lead the Panthers to the victory as he completed 18-31 passes for a career high 255 yards and passed for two touchdowns while also rushing for another score.
After a 10-yard touchdown run by Austin Adkins gave Lincoln County an early 8-0 lead, the Panther signal caller hit Steven Adkins for a 15-yard score and then followed that up with a 17-yard scoring strike on the next drive to make it 22-0 in the first quarter.
Blake Adkins added the score with his legs late in the first half as he powered his way into the end zone behind the Panther offensive line from just one yard away to give Lincoln County the 30-0 lead going into halftime.
Braxton County scored two touchdowns in the second half to cut the Panther lead to 30-14 but Lincoln County’s Isiah Koontz put the icing on the win with a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown and his ensuing two-point run made the score 38-14 with just 3:19 left.
Koontz was the Panthers leading rusher in the win as he ran 13 times for 70 yards while Drew Banks also added 30 yards on four totes. Austin Adkins had 15 yards rushing and added 22 yards receiving
Six different Panthers caught passes in the win as Lucas Johaim led the way with four catches for 72 yards. Steven Adkins had three catches for 55 yards and the two scores, Banks had 49 yards on four catches, Logan Sponaugle made a 28-yard grab, and Koontz caught two balls for 21 yards.
The Lincoln County defense had by far their best showing of the season as they lived in the Braxton County backfield all game long and forced the Eagles into eight turnovers.
Sponaugle, Koontz, Steven Adkins, Josiah Stratton, and Jack Tidd each recovered fumbles in the win for the Panthers while Steven Adkins also intercepted two passes and Koontz sealed the win with the pick-six.
Koontz and Sponaugle were each credited with a forced fumble.
The win for Lincoln County improves them to 1-7 on the season as they now prepare to return home for their final two games of the regular season.
The Panthers will host Riverside at Lions Club Field this Friday night and then will welcome Greenbrier East to close out the season on Nov. 4.
Score by Quarters
LCHS (1-7): 22 8 0 8 — 38
BCHS (1-7): 0 0 6 8 — 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
LC: 10-yard run Austin Adkins (Blake Adkins pass to Austin Adkins) 8:18
LC: Blake Adkins 15-yard pass to Steven Adkins (Adkins to Drew Banks) 6:11
LC: Blake Adkins 17-yard pass to Steven Adkins (run failed) 5:17
Second Quarter
LC: 1-yard run Blake Adkins (Adkins to Lucas Johaim) 4:48