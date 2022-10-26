Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FLATWOODS — The Lincoln County Panthers went on the road to earn their first win of the 2022 season on Friday night as they traveled to Braxton County and defeated the Eagles by a final of 38-14.

Senior quarterback Blake Adkins had a career night to lead the Panthers to the victory as he completed 18-31 passes for a career high 255 yards and passed for two touchdowns while also rushing for another score.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you