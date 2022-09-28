Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County and Woodrow Wilson met up for the first time ever on the gridiron on Friday night at Lions Club Field and it was the No. 12 ranked Flying Eagles who came away with a 48-8 win.

The Panthers got the ball first to start the game and coach Bradley Likens had a little trickery up his sleeve as he called a halfback pass on the first play of the game.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

