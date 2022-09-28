HAMLIN — Lincoln County and Woodrow Wilson met up for the first time ever on the gridiron on Friday night at Lions Club Field and it was the No. 12 ranked Flying Eagles who came away with a 48-8 win.
The Panthers got the ball first to start the game and coach Bradley Likens had a little trickery up his sleeve as he called a halfback pass on the first play of the game.
Tailback Austin Adkins took the pitch to the right side of the field and as the Woodrow defense broke on him he lofted a pass to Drew Banks for a 19 yard gain to put Lincoln County at midfield.
The Panther drive stalled their however as they were forced to punt. Woodrow wasted no time scoring on their first touch as senior back Matthew Moore broke loose for a 21 yard jaunt and Connor Mollohan’s PAT gave them the 7-0 lead with 4:47 left in the first.
The Eagles would not stop there as coach Chad Street Sarrett’s club blew the game wide open in the second quarter as they erupted for 35 points in the quarter.
Woodrow capitalized on two Panther turnovers in the second quarter alone and all five of their scores came on the ground as they took a 42-0 halftime lead.
The Eagles added their seventh rushing touchdown on their first drive of the second half to take their largest lead of the night at 48-0 with 7:08 left in the third.
Lincoln County was able to avoid the shutout as they finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when QB Blake Adkins hit receiver Steven Adkins for a five-yard touchdown. Blake Adkins then hit Lucas Johaim on the two-point try and the Panthers cut the score to 48-8 with 6:26 left.
Blake Adkins finished the game 11-15 passing for 118 yards, one TD, and one interception. Austin Adkins led with four catches for 51 yards while Banks had three grabs for 48 yards. Johaim made a 19 yard reception, Logan Sponaugle had two catches for 17 yards, and Steven Adkins had two grabs for nine yards and a TD.
The Panthers couldn’t get anything going on the ground all game long as they only gained 40 yards rushing. Austin Adkins led with 14 yards on five carries and Isaiah Koontz had 10 yards on five attempts. Johaim added 11 yards on his lone carry.
Tylai Kimble paced the visitors with thee rushing touchdowns on the night while Nathaniel Grayton added two scores while Jay Jones and Matthew Moore both scored once.
Friday night was also Military Appreciation night at Lions Club Field as all veterans received free admission to the game and were invited onto the field at the start of the game to be recognized alongside the team and LCHS band during the National Anthem.
Lincoln County also donned special camouflaged jerseys for Military Appreciation night. The jerseys were donated by Staff Sergeant Marcus Hartwell of the WV Air National Guard.
Woodrow Wilson improved to 4-1 with the win and will keep their spot in the Class AAA Top 16 while Lincoln County remains winless on the season and fell to 0-5.
The Panthers will head back on the road tis Friday night as they will travel to Wayne to play at Pioneer Field for the first time. LC defeated Wayne 34-14 in their only matchup at Lions Club Field back in 2020.
Score by Quarters
WWHS (4-1): 7 35 6 0 — 48
LCHS (0-5): 0 0 0 8 — 8
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
WW: 21 yard run Matthew Moore (Connor Mollohan PAT) 4:47
Second Quarter
WW: 4 yard run Nathaniel Grayton (Mollohan PAT) 11:21
WW: 40 yard run Tylai Kimble (Mollohan PAT) 8:53
WW: 7 yard run Jay Jones (Mollohan PAT) 6:05
WW: 1 yard run Kimble (Mollohan PAT) 4:09
WW: 10 yard run Kimble (Mollohan PAT) 0:16
Third Quarter
WW: 60 yard run Grayton (Bad snap on PAT) 7:08
Fourth Quarter
LC: Blake Adkins 5 yard pass to Steven Adkins (Adkins pass to Lucas Johaim) 6:26
