HAMLIN — Class AAA No. 1 Lincoln County extended their winning streak to 12 games this week as they earned wins over Sherman, Spring Valley, and Lincoln.
LINCOLN COUNTY 16 SHERMAN 1 (Tuesday, April 18)
The Lady Panthers blasted Class A Sherman on Tuesday night at home as they cruised to a 16-1 win in four innings.
Lincoln County led 4-0 in the third inning an blew the game wide open as they hung a nine spot on the board to pull ahead 13-0.
Ryleigh Shull, Kenzie Shaffer, and Gracie Clay each had three hits to lead the Panthers with Shull cranking two doubles and driving in a team best three runs while Shaffer also had a double and knocked in two.
Allison Ramey went 2-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored while Haleigh Adkins and Maci Lunsford both singles and also scored three times. Lunsford also recorded an RBI while Josie Bird also knocked on a run.
Megan Stump got the win in the circle for the Panthers as she went three innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Shull fired one inning in relief with two strikeouts.
Score by Innings
SHS: 0 0 1 0 - 1 5 6
LCHS: 3 1 9 3 - 16 13 1
LINCOLN COUNTY 8 LINCOLN 0 (Thursday, April 20)
It was the battle of the Lincoln's on Thursday night in Hamlin as the Lincoln County Panthers got the best of the Lincoln Cougars in an 8-0 win in six innings.
The game was scoreless into the fifth inning before the Lady Panther bats came alive for five runs.
Allyson Ramey had a big two-run double Becca Pennington, Haleigh Adkins, Josie Bird each had RBI singles.
Coach Tommy Barrett's squad added three more runs in the home half of the sixth as Pennington crushed a two-run homer to right field and then Maci Lunsford ended the game with a walk-off single that scored courtesy runner Emma Richmond.
Lincoln County's improved their season record to 17-2 on the year.
Score by Innings
LHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 4 1
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 5 3 - 8 13 0
