Lincoln County's Elizabeth Blankenship looks for a teammate during the Lady Panthers 36-33 win over Logan in the Class AAA Region IV Section II semifinals on Wednesday, March 1 inside Willie Akera Arena.
Lincoln County's Elizabeth Blankenship looks for a teammate during the Lady Panthers 36-33 win over Logan in the Class AAA Region IV Section II semifinals on Wednesday, March 1 inside Willie Akera Arena.
LOGAN - The Lincoln County Lady Panthers pulled an upset on Wednesday night inside Willie Akers Arena as they knocked off defending champion Logan 36-33 in the Class AAA Region IV Section 2 semifinals.
Second-seeded Logan swept the regular season series, winning 58-53 at Lincoln County on January 30 and then edging the Lady Panthers 42-36 at Willie Akers Arena on February 13, but head coach Randy Adkins' third-seeded team got the last laugh on this night.
Lincoln now sits at 6-17 overall after the win. To Adkins, this win proves how far the Lady Panthers have come since the start of the campaign.
"I can't begin to express how proud I am of them," Adkins said afterward. "Our record may not show it, but from where we started to where we are now, not just because we won, but these girls have worked hard and we are so much better than what we were from the start of the season."
Scoring a sectional win at Logan wasn't going to be easy.
The Lady Wildcats led 7-0 to start the game after a jumper from Addyson Amick with 4:38 left in the first quarter. Logan then led 10-4 at the 3:12 mark following a bucket from Halle Crouse, but the road team used layups from Kaden Peters and Hayden Moore to trail by just two at 10-8 after one period.
Lincoln County scored four straight to open quarter number two and led 12-10 with 6:22 left in the half, but Logan came right back with 9-0 run and held a 19-12 advantage after a layup from Rylee Conn with 3:34 until the break.
However, the Lady Panthers answered with their own 5-0 run, and a floater by Peters with 47.2 seconds until intermission made it a 19-17 game as the two squads went into the locker room at halftime.
Buckets by Bam Mosby and Crouse increased the Lady Wildcat lead to six at 23-17 early in the third frame, and then the two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter. Logan led 29-23 at the end of three stanzas.
Layups from Elizabeth Blankenship and Gracie Clay cut the Lincoln County deficit to just two at 29-27 with 4:17 left in the contest, and then the Lady Cats scored their first point of the fourth quarter with 3:35 left off a Crouse free throw to push the Logan lead to 30-27.
The Lady Panthers' Maci Lunsford knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game at 30-all with 3:22 remaining, and that remained the score until Lincoln took a 32-30 lead with 51 seconds left thanks to a layup from Peters.
Logan jumped back in front on their next trip down the floor, however.
Autumn Adkins buried a trey to put the Lady Wildcats ahead 33-32 with 38 ticks left in the ballgame, but Lincoln County returned the favor courtesy of a jumper from Alyssa Adkins, and they led 34-33 with 21.5 seconds left.
The Blue and Gold came away empty handed on their next possession, and with 8.1 seconds left, Clay was sent to the charity stripe where she calmly sank both foul shots and upped the Lady Panthers' lead to 36-33.
A potential game-tying three from Logan's Natalie Blankenship fell short at the buzzer, and Lincoln County escaped with a 36-33 victory.
Peters had a double-double for the Lady Panthers with 10 points and 15 rebounds to go along with two steals and an assist. Lunsford scored nine points and added three assists, two boards, a steal and a block.
Clay (four rebounds, three assists, one steal) and Moore (four blocks, three rebounds, two assists, one steal) each had six points. Elizabeth Blankenship had three points and 10 boards with two blocks, an assist and a steal, and Alyssa Adkins had two points with a steal.
With the win, Lincoln County will now travel to take on Wayne (22-1) on Friday night for the sectional championship.
The Lady Pioneers defeated fourth-seeded Scott 66-35 on Tuesday night in another Region IV Section 2 semifinal game, and Adkins knows Friday will be challenging.
"Obviously, Wayne is one of the better teams in the state," Adkins said after the game Wednesday. "Playing them at Wayne, that's always a difficult task. I don't care what kind of team they have. We'll go to work tomorrow and then try to prepare, do the best we can, and hopefully good things will happen."
Tipoff between Lincoln County and Wayne is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.