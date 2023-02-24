Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - The Lincoln County Lady Panthers pulled an upset on Wednesday night inside Willie Akers Arena as they knocked off defending champion Logan 36-33 in the Class AAA Region IV Section 2 semifinals.

Second-seeded Logan swept the regular season series, winning 58-53 at Lincoln County on January 30 and then edging the Lady Panthers 42-36 at Willie Akers Arena on February 13, but head coach Randy Adkins' third-seeded team got the last laugh on this night.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

