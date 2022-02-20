HAMLIN — Lincoln County suffered a heartbreaking loss to Ripley on Wednesday, Feb. 16 inside the Panther Pavilion as the Vikings came away with the 50-49 win.
Senior Jackson Sanders led the way for coach Rodney Plumley’s club as finished with a game high 22 points on 9-17 shooting from the floor.
Sophomore guard Cam Blevins was next for the Panthers with 13 points, Willis Graham tossed in nine, Colin Miller finished with three, and Gabe Chojnacki rounded out the scoring with two points.
Luke Johnson paced Ripley with 13 points while Isiah Casto and Brady Anderson each scored 10.
Lincoln County led 24-20 at halftime but Ripley outscored them 20-15 in the third quarter to take a 40-39 lead into the fourth. Both teams would score 10 points in the final quarter.
LOGAN 83, LINCOLN COUNTY 43: Logan rolled to an 83-43 win over Class AAA sectional foe Lincoln County on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Eleven Wildcats broke into the scorebook, led by Scotty Browning, who poured in 23 points and drilled five 3-pointers on the night.
Jackson Tackett and Jaxon Cogar also reached double figures in scoring with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Garrett Williamson and Chance Maynard netted eight points apiece for the Wildcats.
Aiden Slack had seven, Derrick Browning six and Jarius Clansy five. Chase Maynard and Landon Moore tallied two each and Chase Hatfield one.
Cam Blevins and Willis Graham led Lincoln County with 13 and 12 points respectively.
Logan trailed the Panthers 14-13 after one quarter but took a 29-21 lead at the half. The Cats led 62-34 after three after outscoring LC 33-13 in the third.
The Wildcats made 33 of 67 shots from the floor for 49.2%, including 10 of 22 from 3-point land for 45.5%. The Panthers were 17 of 46 from the field for 36.9%.
Following the pair of losses Lincoln County saw their season record dip to 4-13. The Panthers were also scheduled to host Mingo Central on Friday night but the game had to be postponed due to their being no power at the school.
The game was rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 as Lincoln County will now play five games in six days to end the regular season.
Aside from the contest with Mingo Central the Panthers will also host Scott on Feb. 21, go to Braxton County on Feb. 22, travel to Ripley on Feb. 24, and finish the regular season back at home with a game against Class AAA No. 1 Logan on Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m.