HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys basketball team has had a tough time getting all of their games in during the early part of the 2021-2022 hoops season.
The Panthers and head coach Rodney Plumley had to postpone and reschedule two more games this past week due to inclement weather, making five regularly scheduled games they have had called off since the start of the season in Dec.
Lincoln County was set to host Class AAA No. 3 and undefeated Logan in a sectional game on Thursday night as well as play at sectional foe Wayne on Tuesday night, but neither of those games could be played as road conditions were deemed to bad.
Add those two games with games against Scott, Mingo Central, and Ripley that were already postponed earlier in the season, and coach Plumley worries about the Panthers schedule being back-loaded as they go into February.
“We’re having to pile up all of these heavy hitters on our schedule into February it seems like,” Plumley said. “Had to move the Logan game to February 26th right before the start of sectionals. We’ve got Scott twice in February, Ripley twice, Mingo Central twice, and we play Winfield and Nitro. February is going to be a very challenging month for us.”
Lincoln County currently boasts a .500 record on the season as they have a 4-4 mark, with their wins coming against Point Pleasant, Braxton County, Calhoun County, and Buffalo.
Since their OT win over Braxton on Dec. 30, the Panthers have only played two games on the hardwood and will only have played two games over a 25 day span when they take the court again for the rescheduled game at Wayne on Monday, Jan. 24.
“I don’t care who you are or who you are preparing for, its hard to simulate 32 minutes of game competition,” Plumley said. “But we do our best. We do some things here and there in practice to try and simulate it to the best of our ability. We want our varsity to be tested and we want them to feel uncomfortable. So we do some things here and there during the course of practice to get them out of their comfort zone.”
Through the first eight games of the season the Panthers have been led in scoring by sophomore point guard Cam Blevins as he is averaging over 16 points per contest.
“He can be amazing to watch,” Plumley said of Blevins. “He still needs to grow a little as a floor general, but offensively the kid is fun to watch. Sometimes he may rely on the three-point shot to get him going but there’s really a lot more to him than that. He can scoot up and down the floor and get the ball to the basket as quick as anybody you’ve seen.”
The other Panther averaging double-figures so far this season is guard Jackson Sanders who checks in averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists. and 2.3 steals per game.
“Jackson is just a smooth, nice player,” coach Plumley said of the senior . “ He could be placed into the middle of any lineup around and contribute positively. In our win against Point Pleasant for 32 minutes we gave him the task of guarding their big 6’7” post player (Josh Chapman) and he held him to five points which was crucial for us. Our 6-foot-1 skinny guard/small forward was able to tie it up with a big skilled player all night and he did the job.”
Other contributors so far this season have been senior Brady Slone (7.4 ppg, 5 rpg.), junior Sawyer Tomblin (7.5 ppg., 5.0 rpg.), senior Colin Miller (3.5 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 2.6 apg., 1.8 spg), sophomore Austin Adkins (4.3 ppg.), junior Willis Graham (2.2 ppg.) and senior Gabe Chojnacki (1.6 ppg.).
The Panthers will return to the hardwood to play the rescheduled road game on Monday, Jan. 24 at Wayne and then will return home to play Ripley on Friday, Jan. 28. LCHS will then close out the week with a game at sectional foe Scott on Saturday.
Below is the complete 2021-2022 Lincoln County basketball schedule including the new dates for all rescheduled games.
2021-2022 LINCOLN COUNTY BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
12/17/21 7:30PM H — BUFFALO 66 — 46 W
12/21/21 7:30PM A — SISSONVILLE 38 — 51 L
12/23/21 7:30PM H — POINT PLEASANT 40 — 43 L
12/27/21 1:45TBAPM A — CALHOUN COUNTY 72 — 51 W
12/28/21 5:00PM A — TYLER CONSOLIDATED 51 — 62 L
12/30/21 7:30PM H — BRAXTON COUNTY 58 — 52 W
01/11/22 7:30PM H — SISSONVILLE 47 — 49 L
01/14/22 7:30PM A — POINT PLEASANT 66 — 53 W
01/24/22 7:00PM A — WAYNE
01/28/22 7:30PM H — RIPLEY
01/29/22 8:00PM A — SCOTT
02/01/22 7:30PM H — WINFIELD
02/04/22 7:30PM A — BUFFALO
02/08/22 10:30AM A — LEWIS COUNTY
02/09/22 7:30PM A — MINGO CENTRAL
02/11/22 7:30PM A — NITRO
02/15/22 7:30PM A — LOGAN
02/18/22 7:30PM H — MINGO CENTRAL
02/21/22 7:30PM H — SCOTT
02/22/22 7:30PM A — BRAXTON COUNTY
02/24/22 7:30PM A — RIPLEY
02/26/22 7:30PM H — LOGAN