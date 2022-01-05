ELLENBORO — The Lincoln County Panthers had a good showing in the Ritchie County Holiday Tournament as they advanced to the championship game.
The Panthers defeated Calhoun County 72-51 in their first game of the tourney but fell just short of winning the whole thing as they lost to Tyler Consolidated 62-51 in the championship.
In the win over the Red Devils on Monday afternoon, head coach Rodney Plumley’s team came playing well on both ends of the floor raced ahead to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter of play.
Lincoln County took a 36-22 lead into the halftime locker rooms after the two teams were almost even in the second quarter.
LCHS then came out in the third quarter and put the game out of reach for good as they outscored Calhoun 20 to 12 to take a 56-34 lead into the fourth quarter where they would cruise to the 21 point win.
The Panthers had a balanced attack on the offensive end as they had 10 different players land in the scoring column in the win.
Sophomore point guard Cam Blevins led the way with 13 points while Jackson Sanders followed him with 11 points, four assists, and three steals and center Brady Slone joined them in double-figures with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Austin Adkins contributed nine points to the cause for LCHS followed by Gabe Chojnacki with eight points, Willis Graham had seven points and five assists, Bailey Sigmon with three, and Blake Adkins and Colin Miller rounded out the scoring with two points each. Miller led the team with seven assists.
As a team the Panthers finished with 26 assists and made 32 of 72 shots in the win good for 44 percent, including 6 of 17 from beyond the three-point arc. They picked up 20 steals in the win while only turning the ball over 11 times of their own.
With the win the Panthers advanced on to the championship game of the tournament on Tuesday night where they would take an 11 point defeat to the hands of Tyler Consolidated.
Blevins had his second 20 point game of the season for LCHS as he finished with 20 points, including four three-pointers, in the losing effort.
Sanders was the long Panther to join him in double-digits in this one as he finished with 13 points on 5-13 shooting from the floor while also adding five rebounds and five assists.
Tomblin was next on the scoresheet with five points, Miller and Slone each scored four, Austin Adkins netted three, and Graham added two points to round out the scoring for LCHS.
Lincoln County was cold shooting in this one as they made only 19-of-56 shots good for a 36 percent clip. They had some success from deep as they made 9 of 26 shots from beyond the three-point arc but only shot four free-throws as a team in the loss, sinking all four.
Tyler Consolidated shot the ball well hitting 23 of their 49 shots for 47 percent. The Panthers were also outrebounded 28 to 22.
After splitting the pair of games Lincoln County sees their record move to 2-3 on the young season as they returned to action on Thursday, Dec. 30 at home against Braxton County.
The Panthers will play their first game of 2022 on Friday, Jan. 7 at home against sectional foe Scott.