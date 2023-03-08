Lincoln County battles Scott late in sectional loss By MATTHEW BRITTON mbritton@hdmediallc.com Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Lincoln County senior Austin Adkins looks for an open man during the Panthers 61-43 loss to Scott in the opening round of the Class AAA Region IV Section II tourney on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Matthew Britton | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON — Lincoln County battled Scott into the third quarter in the Class AAA Region IV Section II semifinals last Tuesday night but the Hawks were able to pull away late and earn a 61-43 win.The game’s first basket came almost halfway through the first quarter, when Scott’s Kadin Clemons got to the rim and secured a layup.Lincoln County’s Willis Graham quickly responded with a three-pointer.Scott proceeded to score seven straight, but Graham sank another three to end the Skyhawk run and bring the Panthers within three.Cole Elkins’ floater was the last shot of the first quarter, extending the Skyhawks’ lead to five entering the second stanza.Jayden Sharps netted a three pointer to start the second quarter, and Scott led by five around halfway through the quarter.Near the end of the quarter Sharps secured a steal that he took coast to coast, and following a fancy euro step, he extended the Skyhawks’ lead to 32-22 as they hit the locker rooms.The Panthers weren’t ready to lay down in the second half, as they cut their deficit to five points again with around four minutes left in the third quarter.Scott responded strongly following the timeout, as they went on a late-quarter 10 point run, and ultimately entered the final quarter with a 48-34 lead.The Skyhawks successfully pulled away during the final quarter, and Clemons’ layup with around two minutes left in the game provided Scott with their first 20-point lead of the night.Scott continued to cruise through the late game, eventually securing their 61-43 victory and setting up their third contest with Logan. Scott’s coach Shawn Ballard spoke honestly about his team’s slow start during the game.“We weren’t focused, and we didn’t have the energy we needed for a playoff game coming out,” Ballard said.Setser, a pass-first player, nailed three three-pointers for Scott during the game.“We’ve been getting up a lot of shots before practice, and Shawn has faith in me to step in there and let them fly during games,” said Setser.“They all felt good. A few of them were in and out, but I just had to keep shooting anyway, eventually they go in,” concluded Setser.Senior Sawyer Tomblin led the way for the Panthers with 12 points in his final game while Dakota Wood joined him in double-figures with 12.Setser led Scott with 18 points while Jayden Sharps followed him with 12.The loss saw Lincoln County’s season come to a close with an 8-15 record while Scott improved to 14-9 and advanced to play Logan in the sectional championship.ScoringS: Setser 18, Sharps 12, Walls 9, Clemons 8, Carden 6, Adkins 4, Byrnside 2, Elkins 2L: Tomblin 12, Wood 11, Graham 6, Shaffer 5, Johaim 5, Banks 2, Adkins 2 You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @mbrittonhdmedia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Inflation Reduction Act Funding for Climate-Smart Agriculture Lincoln County Records CHURCH LISTINGS Cutoff date announced for NRCS LACKEY: Meandering DAY-BY-DAY LCHS CTE students receive training BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.