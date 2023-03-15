HAMLIN — As the spring season and warmer weather approaches, that also signals the start of the high school baseball season.
The Lincoln County Panthers have been hard at work preparing for the 2023 campaign since practice began in mid-February.
This will be the second season of the Casey Campbell era at Lincoln County High School as he took over last year for previous coach Greg Lambert who had been the skipper for 11 years.
Last year in the first season under Campbell the Panthers finished 8-18 but they finished the year on a high note as they won four of their last five regular season games before going 0-2 in the sectional tournament with losses to 3A powers Cabell Midland and Huntington.
Lincoln County will once again play in the tough Class AAA Region IV Section I which also features Spring Valley along with the three aforementioned teams.
The Panthers are set to open the season on Thursday as they will hit the road to play at the Timberwolves in a 6:30 p.m. start.
Lincoln County will return home to Hamlin for their home opener on Friday against reigning Class A runner-up Wahama. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
March 16, 6:30 p.m. A — Spring Valley
March 17, 6 p.m. H — Wahama
March 20, 7 p.m. H — Chapmanville Regional High School
March 21, 7 p.m. H — Wayne
March 22, 7 p.m. A — South Charleston
March 25, 3 p.m. H — Nitro
March 28, 11 a.m. A — chardon, OH High School
March 29, 8:30 a.m. A — West Geauga, OH High School
March 30, 9 p.m. A — Berkshire
March 31, 9:30 a.m. A — Padua Franciscan
April 3, 6 p.m. H — Buffalo
April 4, 6 p.m. A — Chapmanville Regional High School
April 5, 6 p.m. H — George Washington
April 8, 1 p.m. A — Nitro
April 11, 7 p.m. H — Ripley
April 12, 6:30 p.m. H — Capital High School
April 15, 1 p.m. A — George Washington
April 19, 6 p.m. H — Spring Valley
April 20, 7 p.m. A — Ripley
April 22, 1 p.m. A — Mingo Central
April 24, 7 p.m. H — Point Pleasant
April 25, 7 p.m. H — South Charleston
April 27, 6 p.m. H — Sherman
April 28, 6 p.m. H — Clay County
May 1, 7 p.m. A — Wayne
May 2, 6 p.m. A — Sherman
May 3, 6 p.m. A — Buffalo
May 6, 6 p.m. H — Mingo Central
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
