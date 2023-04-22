Lincoln County dropped a pair of games this past week as they fell to sectional foe Spring Valley and then traveled to Ripley and suffered a defeat to the Vikings.
SPRING VALLEY 11 LINCOLN COUNTY 1 (Wednesday, April 19)
Lincoln County suffered a sectional loss to Spring Valley at home on Wednesday night as the Timberwolves went back to Wayne County with an 11-1 win.
The Panthers lone run of the ballgame came in the bottom of the first inning when freshman Isaac Byrd clubbed a solo home run to deep left field.
The Timberwolves only outhit the Panthers 7-6 on the day, but they benefitted from three Lincoln County errors, five walks, and four hit by pitches.
Senior Brayden Starcher paced LC with two hits with Grady Adkins, Kolton Taylor, Bralin Peters, and Byrd each had one hit.
Taylor took the loss on the mound as he went 3.2 innings and gave up 11 runs, four earned, on six hits with one K, four walks, and four hit batters.
Walker Kessel pitched 1.1 shutout innings allowing just one hit.
Score by Innings
SVHS: 2 2 2 5 0 - 11 7 0
LCHS: 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 6 3
RIPLEY 12 LINCOLN COUNTY 1 (Thursday, April 20)
Lincoln County suffered a road loss at Ripley on Thursday as the Vikings took a 12-1 win in five innings.
Lincoln County's lone run came in the top of the fourth when Isaac Byrd led the inning off with a single and then later came around on am RBI groundout from Brady Eplin.
All of Lincoln County's hits were singles as Grady Adkins, Graysen Ellis, Hunter Chaffin, and Walker Kessel also had knocks.
Brayden Starcher took the loss as he went 1.1 innings on the hill allowing six earned runs on three hits with one K and four walks.
Eplin pitched in relief going 2.2 innings allowing six runs, four earned, on five hits with no Ks and three walks.
The Panthers now have a record of 2-18 on the season.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 5 3
RHS: 4 3 3 2 x - 12 8 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
