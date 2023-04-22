Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

lc baseball isaac byrd 1.JPG
Buy Now

Lincoln County's Isaac Byrd smacked a home run in the Panthers game against Spring Valley. 

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

Lincoln County dropped a pair of games this past week as they fell to sectional foe Spring Valley and then traveled to Ripley and suffered a defeat to the Vikings. 

SPRING VALLEY 11 LINCOLN COUNTY 1 (Wednesday, April 19)

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you