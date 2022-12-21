HAMLIN — The wrestling program has been restarted at Lincoln County High School this winter after being defunct the past few seasons.
Head coach Jamie Stratton is leading the Panthers this season and has 10 wrestlers on the roster.
On Saturday, Dec. the Lincoln County wrestlers competed in an event at Ashland Paul Blazer High School in Boyd County, Kentucky and had three players win matches.
Sophomore wrestler Josiah Stratton had the best showing as he finished 4th overall out of 25 total wrestlers in the tournament. Kyle Johaim and Matthew Adkins also picked up wins for the Panthers.
2022-2023 LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING ROSTER
Thomas Scites 12
Matthew Null 11
Kyle Johaim 11
Nicholas Shelton 11
Brayden Nance 10
Josiah Stratton 10
Brady Little 10
Matthew Adkins 10
Ethan McNeely 10
Ethan Cheeks 9
2022-2023 LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
12/07/22 5:00PM A — CHESAPEAKE,OH H.S.
12/10/22 PM A — TOM CAT INVITATIONAL- ASHLAND, KY
12/20/22 PM A — QUAD @ LOGAN
01/03/23 PM A — CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
01/06/23 PM A — PAT VANCE INVITATIONAL- NITRO
01/07/23 PM A — PAT VANCE INVITATIONAL- NITRO
01/19/23 PM A — QUAD @ LOGAN
01/23/23 5:30PM H — CHESAPEAKE,OH H.S.
02/17/23 PM A — REGION IV TOURNAMENT
02/18/23 PM A — REGION IV TOURNAMENT
03/02/23 PM A — AAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
03/03/23 PM A — AAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
03/04/23 PM A — AAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
