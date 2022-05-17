WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County may be known for its power, but it had to rely on another aspect of its game in the first game of the Class AAA, Region IV softball best-of-three series on Monday night.
The Panthers were opportunistic and forced the issue with an aggressive nature on the basepaths to earn a 6-3 win over Ripley in front of a large crowd in West Hamlin.
“The key to that win right there was baserunning,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said after the win. “We took advantage of a couple errors they had early to generate a couple runs.”
Lincoln County (22-4) took advantage of four Ripley errors and plated a pair of runs when the team needed them the most to move just one win from a Class AAA state tournament berth. The Panthers can earn that win at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when the teams meet again at Ripley.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lincoln County’s Haleigh Adkins delivered when the team needed it most, fouling off a pair of pitches before finding a hole for an RBI single that scored Gracie Clay for an insurance run. Adkins later scored on a wild pitch to give further cushion for Meghan Stump, who retired the final six batters of the game after giving up a single to the first batter she faced.
“Once you get that little cushion as a pitcher, you’ve got more to work off from,” Barrett said. “Meghan came in and did a great job.”
Adkins finished with a pair of RBIs and runs scored for the Panthers, who struggled to make solid contact against Ripley pitchers Sidney Varney and Maddie Parsons throughout.
“They did a fantastic job,” Ripley coach Ken Swisher said. “We stressed what they needed to do in the three practices that we got before we came here. I commend them. They did an excellent job.”
While Ripley’s pitching limited the Lincoln County power, the Vikings couldn’t limit their own mistakes.
Ripley (13-13) erased a 3-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the third inning and another in the fifth on a Cassidy Cummings double down the line — her second RBI of the game — but Lincoln County instantly came back in the bottom of the frame with a two-out rally.
Becca Pennington’s single with two outs in the fifth was the Panthers’ first hit since the second inning and she made the most of it, stealing second and advancing to third on a throwing error on the steal attempt. Maci Lunsford followed with a single to left to score Pennington with the go-ahead run.
“Mistakes have gotten us all year long in tight games,” Swisher said. “We felt we should’ve won more.”
Lincoln County jumped out to an early advantage, scoring the game’s first run before the first out was recorded after Adkins reached on a four-pitch walk and Allison Ramey beat out an infield single. That set the table for Josie Bird, who singled in her first official plate appearance in three games after being walked seven times in the final two games of sectionals against Cabell Midland.
It appeared the Vikings got out of the frame with a lone run allowed after a lineout and subsequent throw to third to get an inning-ending double play, but the throw hit Ramey in the back and she got to her feet and scored to make it 2-0 before Adkins’ RBI groundout scored Kenzie Shaffer in the second to make it a three-run game.
Despite the loss, Swisher said his team is confident going into Game 2 on Tuesday — a place where they also rallied with two straight wins to earn the sectional title over Hurricane last week.
Barrett made sure his team knew of Ripley’s resolve when facing elimination before they left the field on Monday night.
“I preached that to the girls,” Barrett said. “They got lots of fight to them and they’re going to be at their home field. That means a lot to people. We have to make adjustments to do what we need to make the state tournament.”
If Lincoln County wins on Tuesday night, the Panthers will advance to the Class AAA state tournament, set for May 25-26 at Little Creek Park in Charleston.
If Ripley wins Tuesday’s matchup, the teams will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in West Hamlin in a winner-take all contest.
RIPLEY 002 010 0 — 3 7 4
LINCOLN COUNTY 210 012 x — 6 8 1
Varney, Parsons (6) and Farrell. Shull, Stump (6) and Bird. Hitting: (R) Cummings 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Butler 2-3. (LC) Adkins 2 RBI; Clay 2-2; Bird RBI.