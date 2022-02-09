HAMLIN — Lincoln County boys basketball coach Rodney Plumley announced this past week that his Panthers would be making a return trip to the historic Hoosier Gym located in Knightstown, Indiana.
The Panthers will be playing against a familiar foe while traveling to Indiana as they will play against Point Pleasant on Feb. 25.
The gym is famous for being the homecourt of the Hickory High School Huskers in the popular basketball movie Hoosiers starring Gene Hackman and Dennis Hopper.
This will be Lincoln County’s second time traveling to the historic gymnasium as coach Plumley first brought the Panthers to Indiana in 2016.
“It was such a memorable experience for all of us. One of the best practices we’ve ever had,” coach Plumley said. “We were hoping to go back out last year and do the same since none of those kids were apart of it but COVID derailed those plans. I had noticed over the last few years that they started hosting a lot of high school games there so I started checking into that possibility. I really wanted it to be with another West Virginia team and Coach Williams from Point Pleasant thought it would be a great opportunity so we were able to get a date reserved for a triple header with them.”
Lincoln County and Point Pleasant will travel out to the iconic gym and play a freshman, junior varsity, and varsity game. The first game will tip-off at 2 p.m. with the final game set to start at 6 p.m.
