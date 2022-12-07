Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — After a six-win season a year ago the Lincoln County Panthers are hungry for a bounce back season in the upcoming 2022-23 hoops campaign.

“We’re a little but more antsy to prove ourselves this year,” longtime Panther coach Rodney Plumley said. “Those kids didn’t like putting that L on the season last year after producing winning seasons the previous seven years.”

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

