HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys basketball team couldn’t get a single game under their belt in the 2021-2022 season before they were affected by COVID-19.
The Panthers had to call off what was scheduled to be their season opening game at Mingo Central on Friday, Dec. 10 and also a road game on Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Ripley.
According to head coach Rodney Plumley, one of the players on the Panthers squad tested positive for the virus on Monday, Dec. 6 which required all of his varsity players that haven’t been vaccinated to quarantine for 10 days.
“Its been very frustrating knowing that we are inexperienced and now losing all of this time that was supposed to be used getting them ready,” Plumley said. “We will be able to be back together for only two practices before starting to play games. Obviously that is not ideal for us.”
Lincoln County’s season opening game is now set for Friday, Dec. 17 at home against Buffalo. They will have every player back for that game except for the player who tested positive, according to coach Plumley.
“Our first several opponents now will have several more games under their belt than we do and that creates a real disadvantage at this point,” Plumley said. “But not much we can do about it. Its just really unfortunate during these times that we’re all worried when we’re going to get a phone call from the health department with bad news.”
Plumley said that while the varsity squad is out on quarantine that the one positive has been the fact that they’ve been able to get much more work in with their younger kids on junior varsity.
The Mingo Central game was rescheduled and will now be played on Feb. 9 while the Ripley game was moved to Feb. 24.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.