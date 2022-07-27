Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
BOTH PHOTOS: Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
BOTH PHOTOS: Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High's football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.
Lincoln County High’s football squad traveled to Logan High for 7-on-7 competition last week where both teams were able to gain reps for both offensive and defensive skill position starters and players competing for roles on the prep teams.