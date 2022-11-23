The Lincoln-Boone Conference awards were voted on by coaches within the conference. Here are the results.
Lincoln-Boone Conference Volleyball
Champions: Sherman Junior High
Runner up: Hamlin Middle
Player of the Year: Grace Elkins- Sherman Junior High
First Team All-Conference
Grace Elkins, Sherman Junior
Arianna Halstead, Sherman Junior
Melonie Estep, Sherman Junior
Jillian Starcher, Hamlin Middle
Raylee Elswick, Hamlin Middle
Olivia Kidd, Hamlin Middle
Natalie Stevens, Guyan Valley Middle
Second Team All-Conference
Bailei Miller, Hamlin Middle
Macy Roy, Guyan Valley Middle
Keira Stewart, Sherman Junior
Annaleigh Bowne, Sherman Junior
Jayden Lambert, Van Junior
Braylee Daniels, Van Junior
Mylee White, Van Junior
Lincoln- Boone Conference Soccer
Champions: Guyan Valley Middle
Runner up: Sherman Junior
Player of the Year: Chase Mills- Sherman Junior High
First Team All-Conference
Miranda Owens, Duval Middle
Gavin Moon, Guyan Valley Middle
Chloe Adkins, Guyan Valley Middle
Chesney Little, Hamlin Middle
Nate Linville, Hamlin Middle
Emma Black, Hamlin Middle
Tyler Dudley, Hamlin Middle
Chase Mills, Sherman Junior
Hudson Vanater, Sherman Junior
Gavin Burdette, Sherman Junior
Second Team All- Conference
Desmond Payton, Duval Middle
Ethan Little, Duval Middle
Chase Bowman, Duval Middle
Christian Bowman, Duval Middle
Kam Porter, Guyan Valley Middle
Aiden Lawson, Guyan Valley Middle
JD Roberts, Hamlin Middle
Andon Pauley, Sherman Junior
Ledger Vanater, Sherman Junior
Hayden Keith, Sherman Junior
Lincoln-Boone Conference Football
Champions: Guyan Valley Middle
Runner up: Sherman Junior
Player of the Year: Zach Donahue, Guyan Valley Middle
All- Conference Offense
QB- Hudson Vanater, Sherman Junior
RB-Gavin McComas, Guyan Valley Middle
RB- Colby Atkins, Sherman Junior
WR- Logan Buzzard, Sherman Junior
WR- Parkar Platt, Sherman Junior
OL- Connor Lovejoy, Sherman Junior
OL- Devin Messinger, Guyan Valley Middle
OL- Jeremiah Triplett, Guyan Valley Middle
Utility- Ben Donahue, Guyan Valley Middle
Utility- Xander Johnson, Duval Middle
All-Conference Defense
LB-TJ Ritchie, Guyan Valley Middle
LB- Dennis Gillenwater, Duval Middle
S- Riley Burton, Guyan Valley Middle
CB- Chris Miller, Duval Middle
CB- Tanner Thornberry, Guyan Valley Middle
DL- Health Glenn, Duval Middle
DL- Zach Donahue, Guyan Valley Middle
DL- AJ Armstrong, Duval Middle
Utility- Evan Strange, Harts Middle
Utility- Colton Thompson, Harts Middle