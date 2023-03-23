Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

DSC_4819.JPG
Buy Now

Lincoln County’s Sawyer Tomblin pulls up and shoots a jumper during the Panthers game against Point Pleasant inside the iconic Hoosier Gymnasium.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

Lincoln County senior standout Sawyer Tomblin was named to the Class AAA All-State Team which was released last week by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. 

The 6'2" guard was named to the Honorable Mention list after he led coach Rodney Plumley's Panthers in nearly every statistical category this season including points, rebounds, assists, and steals. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you