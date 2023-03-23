LC's Tomblin named to Class AAA All-State Team By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Mar 23, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Lincoln County’s Sawyer Tomblin pulls up and shoots a jumper during the Panthers game against Point Pleasant inside the iconic Hoosier Gymnasium. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lincoln County senior standout Sawyer Tomblin was named to the Class AAA All-State Team which was released last week by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. The 6'2" guard was named to the Honorable Mention list after he led coach Rodney Plumley's Panthers in nearly every statistical category this season including points, rebounds, assists, and steals. His finished the season averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 boards. 3.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Below is the Class AAA All-State Team in full:2023 Class AAA all-state teamFirst TeamBraden Chapman, Shady Spring, Sr. (Captain) 6-1, 18.9Ammar Maxwell, Shady Spring, Sr. 6-2, 14.1Zycheus Dobbs, Fairmont Senior, Jr. 6-4, 21.2DeSean Goode, Fairmont Senior, Sr. 6-8, 18.4Luke Johnson, Ripley, Sr. 6-11, 22.8Evan Parr, East Fairmont, Sr.5-10, 16.7Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover, Sr.6-4, 22.7 Reece Carden, Scott, Sr. 21.3Second TeamMalachi Watson, Elkins, Sr.6-3, 14.3Easton Shanholtz, Hampshire, Sr. 6-7,Scotty Browning, Logan, Sr. 6-0,Cam Manns, Shady, Sr. 6-4, 13.1Cole Chapman, Shady Spring, Sr. (Captain), 6-0, 9.8Braden Thomason, RCB, Sr. 6-0Harley Sickles, North Marion, Sr. 6-4Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover, Soph. 17.8Honorable mentionBrady Anderson, Ripley; Bryer Bailes, Nicholas County; David Burdette, Lincoln; J.T. Beltri, Grafton; T.D. Bodkins, Philip Barbour; Noah Broadwater, Keyser; Isaiah Casto, Ripley; Eric Chapman, Point Plesant; Colin Cross, Weir; Jenson Fields, Hampshire; Cade Goode, Ripley; Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Jordan Gray, Hampshire; Cory Harper, Elkins; Jared Hissam, Oak Glen; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Matt Light, Midland Trail; Noah McKim, Liberty-Harrison; Isaac Meddings, Wayne; Ross Musick, Winfield; Nathan Riffe, PikeView; Tymir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Isaac Setser, Scott; Corey Shumate, Independence; Sawyer Tomblin, Lincoln County; Damarr Turner, Weir; Donovan Washington, Keyser; Jake Wiseman, Sissonville. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Politics Basketball Zoology JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News LC's Tomblin named to Class AAA All-State Team Blankenship and Clay represent Lady Panthers on AAA All-State team Marshall Hall of Famer Milhoan dead at 84 CHURCH LISTINGS County Commission hear community updates Lincoln County Records LCCOP board submits meeting minutes Mitigation after historic flooding proves effective in recent storms Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.