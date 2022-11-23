Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County senior Meghan Stump was joined by her family as she signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Glenville State College on Nov. 15 inside the LCHS Auditorium.

 Amy Adkins | The Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County softball squad had another player lock in their college destination this past week as senior two-way player Meghan Stump signed a Letter of Intent with Glenville State College on Nov. 15.

Stump was a key member on the 25-8 Lady Panther squad that advanced back to the Class AAA State Tournament this past season and full just short of winning the third state title in school history.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

