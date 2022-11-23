HAMLIN — The Lincoln County softball squad had another player lock in their college destination this past week as senior two-way player Meghan Stump signed a Letter of Intent with Glenville State College on Nov. 15.
Stump was a key member on the 25-8 Lady Panther squad that advanced back to the Class AAA State Tournament this past season and full just short of winning the third state title in school history.
Stump is a two-way player for head coach Tommy Barrett as she contributes both with her arm in the circle and with her bat at the plate. As a junior she pitched in 19 games finishing the year with a 1.81 ERA in 93 innings pitched with 89 strikeouts and only 17 walks.
At the plate Stump finished the year hitting an average of .253 with one homer, four doubles, three triples, and 15 RBIs.
The year prior as a sophomore Stump was used even more as a pitcher on a team that finished 20-9 on the year. She pitched in 25 games firing a 3.01 ERA in 148.2 innings pitched with 108 Ks and only 39 walks.
At the plate in 2020 she finished with a .282 batting average smacking four doubles, legging out two triples, and driving in 13 runs in only 75 plate appearances.
Stump made the second Lady Panther in less than a week to make their college destination official as fellow senior shortstop Haleigh Adkins signed with Miami (Ohio) University the week prior.
Two other Lincoln County stars verbally committed to D1 schools this offseason as star junior catcher Josie Bird committed to Indiana University and then right after her talented two-way player Ryleigh Shull pledged a commitment to Louisiana Tech.
Those four girls along with several other talented Lady Panthers will be returning for another crack at the Class AAA Softball Championship in 2023 as they will be among the favorites heading into the season next Spring.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.