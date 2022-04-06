Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — A pair of girls basketball players at Lincoln County High School was named to the Class AAA All-State team which was revealed this past week.

Seniors Avery Lucas and Kenley Kveton were each named Honorable Mention by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

Kveton was the leading scorer averaging 11.4 points per game on the season to go along with 4 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Lucas was the floor general for head coach Randy Adkins and posted averaged of 8.2 points, a team best 8.4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

