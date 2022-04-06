LC's Kveton, Lucas named Class AAA All-State By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com Apr 6, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Avery Lucas shoots a floater during a game this season for Lincoln County. Photos Courtesy of Amy Adkins | HD Media Lincoln County’s Kenley Kveton shoots a jumper during a game for the Panthers this season. Photo Courtesy of Amy Adkins | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — A pair of girls basketball players at Lincoln County High School was named to the Class AAA All-State team which was revealed this past week.Seniors Avery Lucas and Kenley Kveton were each named Honorable Mention by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.Kveton was the leading scorer averaging 11.4 points per game on the season to go along with 4 rebounds and 1.3 steals.Lucas was the floor general for head coach Randy Adkins and posted averaged of 8.2 points, a team best 8.4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Marshall softball slugs past Charlotte 11-4 Local coaches seek growth, new ideas at Marshall football clinic Skyhawks down Lincoln Co., split in Wooden Bat Classic LC's Kveton, Lucas named Class AAA All-State CHURCH LISTINGS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Forest fires consume hundreds of acres Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.