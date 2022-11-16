Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

DSC_6900.JPG

Lincoln County senior running back Isaih Koontz sheds a tackler during the Panthers 38-14 win at Braxton County on Friday.

 Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — Lincoln County’s gridiron season came to an end on Friday, Nov. 4 as the Panthers fell to Greenbrier East in their final game of 2022.

After the completion of the season news broke out of the Panther camp that standout senior Isaiah Koontz had played the entire season with a broken hand.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you