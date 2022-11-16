LC's Koontz played entire 2022 season with broken hand By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Nov 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Lincoln County senior running back Isaih Koontz sheds a tackler during the Panthers 38-14 win at Braxton County on Friday. Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — Lincoln County’s gridiron season came to an end on Friday, Nov. 4 as the Panthers fell to Greenbrier East in their final game of 2022.After the completion of the season news broke out of the Panther camp that standout senior Isaiah Koontz had played the entire season with a broken hand.According to third year Lincoln County head coach Bradley Likens, Koontz suffered the broken hand in their first scrimmage game back in early August.Despite the injury, the talented two-way player only missed one game this season for the Panthers.On the defensive side of the ball Koontz was the team’s leading tackler from his middle linebacker spot as he had 80 total stops on the season with four tackles for loss including three sacks.Koontz was a ball-hawk forcing opposing offenses to turn it over as he had two interceptions that he returned for a touchdown and also forced four fumbles.The senior was also the team’s leading rusher out of the backfield as he ran for 311 yards on 88 carries and scored two rushing TDs. Koontz also added seven receptions for 61 total yards.The Panthers had a rough season in terms of wins-and-losses as they finished the 2022 campaign with a 1-9 record. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Isaiah Koontz Td Sport American Football Senior Rusher Fumble Lincoln County Team JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Chapmanville student killed in Lincoln County crash; second teen injured Five people indicted on separate murder charges in Kanawha County Kanawha animal shelter looking for homes for dogs dumped at ballfield Lincoln County Schools Staff Spotlight LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Lincoln schools celebrate Veterans Day Day by Day Back in Time Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.