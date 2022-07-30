Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CINCINNATI — Lincoln County sophomore standout catcher Josie Bird was recognized this past Tuesday by the Cincinnati Reds and Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench for winning the 2022 Johnny Bench Award as the top softball catcher in West Virginia. 

The Reds and the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum hosted a luncheon at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, July 26 honoring the 10 winners of the 2022 Johnny Bench Awards, which was presented by MSA Sport. 

The Johnny Bench Awards recognize the top high school baseball and softball catchers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as the nation’s top Division I college baseball and softball catchers. Waham's Ethyn Barnitz was the baseball winner from West Virginia. 

National college winners were Kevin Parada of Georgia Tech and Jordyn Rudd of Northwestern while high school winners in Ohio were Myaih Cloud of Hayes High School and Jimmy Nugent of Hamilton Badin. Kentucky winners were Kayley Batts of Oldham County and Brody Williams of Lyon County while Indian's winners were Oscar Pegg of Shakamak High School and Brenna Blume – Gibson Southern High School

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

