HAMLIN— The Lincoln County Lady Panthers were well represented on the 2021 Class AAA All-State Softball Team which was released last week as young phenoms Josie Bird and Haleigh Adkins were named to the First Team and senior Natalie Fout garnered a spot on the Honorable Mention list.
Bird quickly became one of the most feared hitters in the entire Mountain State as the power-hitting third baseman led Class AAA in home runs as a freshman with 16 long balls.
Bird, who also saw action behind the plate for coach Tommy Barrett, was much more than just a power hitter however as she finished with a .458 batting average, six doubles, knocked in a team best 48 runs, and scored 42 of her own.
Adkins, who missed her entire freshman season due to COVID-19, finished 2021 with a team best .500 batting average as she registered 50 hits in 100 official at bats.
The Lady Panther shortstop also led the state in triples with six, was second in doubles with 14, and slugged five home runs to go with a team best 43 runs scored, and 32 RBIs.
Fout finished her final season with a .381 BA, 9 doubles, 2 HR, 25 RBI, and scored 31 runs for the Lady Panthers who finished with a 20-9 overall record.
Here is the entire 2021 West Virginia Class AAA All-State Softball Team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
First team
P — Tayven Stephenson, St. Albans, so. (captain)
P — Maddy Ruffner, Washington, so.
P — Kendal Stoffel, St. Albans, sr.
P — Autumn Stemple, University, jr.
IF — Rielly Lucas, Cabell Midland, sr.
IF — Alivia Meeks, Hurricane, jr.
IF — Paige Adams, Parkersburg South, sr.
IF — Haleigh Adkins, Lincoln County, so.
IF — Brittany Cenate, Washington, jr.
OF — Taylor Graham, Greenbrier East, sr.
OF — Jenna Christopher, Spring Valley, jr.
C — Emily Allen, Parkersburg, sr.
C — Jillian Holley, St. Albans, sr.
C — Olivia Pelfrey, Cabell Midland, sr.
UTIL — Kadence Pettit, John Marshall, so.
UTIL — Josie Bird, Lincoln County, fr.
UTIL — Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur, jr.
UTIL — Jessica Terry, Cabell Midland, jr.
Second team
P — Chloe Shinn, Ripley, sr. (captain)
P — Hope Sizemore, South Charleston, so.
P — Ana Jimenez, George Washington, jr.
P — Grace Haines, Morgantown, sr.
IF — Emma Pauley, Riverside, jr.
IF — Alaina Wilson, Capital, sr.
IF — Kassidy Trimble, Parkersburg South, jr.
IF — Robin Ball, Buckhannon-Upshur, jr.
IF — Cassidy Cummings, Ripley, so.
OF — Caelin Marcum, Huntington, jr.
OF — Hallie Dinklocker, South Charleston, jr.
OF — Bailey Gilbert, St. Albans, sr.
C — Grace Walsh, Ripley, sr.
UTIL — Breonna Marietta, Morgantown, jr.
UTIL — Jenna Dorsey, Cabell Midland, jr.
UTIL — Genevieve Potter, South Charleston, sr.
UTIL — Gracie Payne, St. Albans, sr.
UTIL — Tessa Wise, John Marshall, sr.
Honorable Mentions
Kylee Pelkey, Oak Hill; Natalie Fout, Lincoln County; Mahalie Moser, Morgnatown; Lindsey Vorndran, University; Josi Ervin, Greenbrier East; Amillia Howard, Huntington; Haley Byers, Oak Hill; Emma Phares, Morgnatown; Kisten Roberts, Parkersburg; Camdyn Noland, Washington; Lindsey Black, Greenbrier East; Jayla Bias-Smith, Huntington; Maleaha Misch, Brooke; Avery Conner, Hedgesville; Larie Lewis, Jefferson; Kyla Tharp, Wheeling Park; Dori Kins, John Marshall; Lex Foresha, Brooke; Angela Lippoli, Brooke; Annabelle Honaker, Greenbrier East; Summer Mangold, Hampshire; Kiana Bagnell, Musselman; Maci Cook, Bridgeport; Rachel Mason, Bridgeport.