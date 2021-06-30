Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

blankenship ns game.jpg

Lincoln County senior Johnathan Blankenship won the free-throw competition during the skills challenge at the 2021 North-South basketball classic on June 19 in South Charleston.

 Submitted photo

Recent Lincoln County graduate Johnathan Blankenship added one more accomplishment to his prep career this past week at the annual North-South Basketball Classic. Not only was Blankenship the first-ever Panther to be invited to compete in the all-star game, but he also made the most of his time there as he won the free-throw shootout during the skills competition prior to the game. Blankenship sank 17 of his 20 shots from the charity-stripe to bring home first place. During the game itself, Blankenship finished with four points for the South squad on 2-3 shooting, but the North came away with the 105-104 win.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for HD Media. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Recommended for you