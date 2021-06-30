Recent Lincoln County graduate Johnathan Blankenship added one more accomplishment to his prep career this past week at the annual North-South Basketball Classic. Not only was Blankenship the first-ever Panther to be invited to compete in the all-star game, but he also made the most of his time there as he won the free-throw shootout during the skills competition prior to the game. Blankenship sank 17 of his 20 shots from the charity-stripe to bring home first place. During the game itself, Blankenship finished with four points for the South squad on 2-3 shooting, but the North came away with the 105-104 win.
LC's Blankenship wins free-throw competition at North/South game
- By JARRID McCORMICK HD Media
