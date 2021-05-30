HAMLIN — The 2021 spring sports seasons have nearly come and gone as both the softball and baseball teams at Lincoln County High School begin postseason play this week.
The Lady Panther softball girls led head longtime head coach Tommy Barrett enter the postseason with an 18-7 record and garnered the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA Region IV Section II field.
Cabell Midland (22-7) was voted as the No. 1 seed in the section while Spring Valley came in at No. 3 and Huntington High landed as the No. 4 seed in the tournament, which will all be played at CMHS in Ona.
Double-elimination play is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. as the Lady Panthers will play the Lady Timberwolves with the Midland and Huntington set to square off immediately after.
On Wednesday, the two losing teams from the first round will play an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. while the two victors will square off with a berth in the championship game on the line.
The winner of the first game and the loser from the second game played on Wednesday night will be right back in action on Thursday night, with the winner advancing to Friday’s sectional championship game while the loser will see their season end.
Aa winner take home championship game game is slated to be played on Saturday evening if needed.
Coach Barret’s club went 3-3 against sectional opponents in the regular season, as they swept Huntington winning 14-2 in a game that started on April 28 and 19-3 in a game on May 12 while they went 0-2 against top seeded Midland, losing 10-9 on April 21 and 5-1 on May 8.
The Lady Panthers split with their first round opponent as they defeated the Timberwolves 10-2 in the first meeting on April 20 while Spring Valley won 6-2 on May 24.
On the baseball side, despite having a 14-7 record and being .500 against sectional opponents head coach Greg Lambert’s Lincoln County was tabbed as the No. 4 seed for the Class AAA Region IV Section II tourney.
Cabell Midland (14-7) was tabbed as the No. 1 seed in the sectional while Huntington (22-6) was voted No. 2 and Spring Valley landed at No. 3, despite having a 10-16 record and losing 10-9 to Lincoln County on May 19.
LCHS will begin postseason play on Tuesday at 5:30 at the top-seeded Knights in what will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Huntington will also play host to third seeded Spring Valley on Tuesday.
Just like on the girls side, the losing teams from the opening round games will play an elimination game on Wednesday night while the two winners will play with a berth in the sectional title game at stake.
On Thursday night, the winner of the first game and the loser from the second game played the previous night will be back in action, with the winner advancing to Friday’s sectional championship game while the loser will see their season end.
A winner-take all championship game is scheduled to be played on Saturday if needed. All games in the baseball tournament are played at the higher seed.
The Panthers were only able to play one other game against a sectional opponents in the season, an 8-6 loss to Huntington on May 27, as their other scheduled games against the Highlanders and Timberwolves were cancelled.
The Regional Tournaments for both baseball and softball will be played between June 14-19 while the State Softball Tournaments is set for June 22-23 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston and the State Baseball Tournament will follow on June 24-June 26 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.