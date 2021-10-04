HAMLIN — The Lincoln County soccer squad continued their hot play of late as they picked up a win over visiting Midland Trail on Thursday at Lions Club Field by a final score of 6-1.
Head coach Duane Estep’s squad wasted no time taking control of the game against the Patriots as Derrick Roberts got the scoring started in the first minute when he found the back of the net on a lob shot to give LCHS the 1-0 lead
Just two minutes later, Roberts knocked in his second goal to push the Panther lead to 2-0 which would be the score going into halftime.
Coming out of the break Roberts wasted no time securing the hat trick as he netted his third goal during the 43rd minute of action to give his team the 3-nil lead.
Lincoln County continued to add to their lead as Blake Albright made the score 4-nil just four minutes later.
After Midland Trail trimmed the lead to 4-1 following a penalty kick, Wyatt Edwards pushed the Panther advantage back to four at 5-1 with a goal in the 57th minute.
In the 65th minute the home squad scored their final goal of the game when Ashton Burton’s strike was true as the score reached the final tally of 6-1.
Just three days prior on Monday, Sept. 27 coach Estep’s club hosted Class AA power Herbert Hoover at Lions Club Field. The Panthers played tremendous defense throughout the contest as they played the Huskies to a 1-1 tie.
Roberts scored the lone goal of the game for LCHS as he connected on a free kick to give them the 1-0 lead.
Senior goalie Ayden McClung produced a great effort for his team as he was credited with 13 saves in the match.
On Saturday, Lincoln County traveled to Parkersburg South to close out the week and did not have a good showing as they fell 8-1.
As they enter into the final two weeks of the regular season the Panthers own a record of 2-8-1. They are scheduled to play at Cabell Midland on Tuesday before returning home to host Mingo Central on Thursday, Oct. 7.
LCHS will remain at home to host Poca on Saturday and then will welcome Logan to Lions Club Field on Monday.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.