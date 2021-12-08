UPDATE 12/7/2021: Lincoln County head coach Rodney Plumley said that the Panthers first two games against Mingo Central on Dec. 10 and Ripley on Dec. 14 have been postponed due to COVID issues and will be rescheduled for a later date. Lincoln County will now open the season on Friday, Dec. 17 at home against Buffalo.
HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys basketball squad is set to open up the 2021-2022 regular season on Friday of this week when they make the trip down U.S. 119 and up the King Coal Highway to play the Mingo Central Miners in a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Head coach Rodney Plumey’s Panthers split the season series a year ago with the Miners with both teams winning on the others home court.
Coach Plumley said that his team will not be at full strength for the opener as they recently lost starting center Brady Slone while he is dealing with some foot issues. He will likely miss some games and be limited in the early part of the season.
Plumley also said that the Panthers lost a promising young player in the form of freshman Drew Banks, who looked posed to earn varsity minutes. Banks had surgery on his elbow on Dec. 2 and will miss the remainder of the season.
Lincoln County will be back in action again on the road on Tuesday, Dec. 14 when they travel to Ripley before they finally return to Hamlin for the home opener on Friday, Dec. 17 against Buffalo.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.