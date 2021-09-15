Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The environment at Lions Club Field for the Lincoln County and Ripley game was electric this past Friday night as a big crowd was on hand for the annual Homecoming game.

The Lincoln County Marching Band and Majorettes, the LCHS cheerleaders, and the “Lincoln Loonies” all brought their “A-game” to help cheer their Panthers to victory. Prior to the start of the game the Panthers ran out of the locker room and onto the field with a large fireworks show going off in the background, which brought the Panther faithful to their feet.

The atmosphere should be just as electric the next time coach Bradley Likens and his team return home on Sept. 24 to host Point Pleasant.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

