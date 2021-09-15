The Lincoln County Marching Band and majorettes were in peak form on Friday for the Panthers Homecoming against Ripley. Lincoln County Cheerleaders left Friday nights 50-21 Homecoming win against Ripley with a good arm workout as they did push-ups to match the Panthers score on the scoreboard every time they scored a touchdown. By the end of the night, each member of the LCHS cheer squad had done a total of 206 push-ups.
The Lincoln County student cheering section, dubbed the "Lincoln Loonies", were out in full force cheering on their Panthers during the 50-21 win over Ripley in the 2021 Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 10 at Lions Club Field.
Photo by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal
Photo by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal
The environment at Lions Club Field for the Lincoln County and Ripley game was electric this past Friday night as a big crowd was on hand for the annual Homecoming game.
The Lincoln County Marching Band and Majorettes, the LCHS cheerleaders, and the “Lincoln Loonies” all brought their “A-game” to help cheer their Panthers to victory. Prior to the start of the game the Panthers ran out of the locker room and onto the field with a large fireworks show going off in the background, which brought the Panther faithful to their feet.
The atmosphere should be just as electric the next time coach Bradley Likens and his team return home on Sept. 24 to host Point Pleasant.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.