SPENCER — Head coach Bradley Likens’ Lincoln County Panthers will look to get back on track and pick up their first win of the 2021 season this Friday night as they are scheduled to hit the road and travel to play Roane County.
The Panthers (0-1) did not perform how they expected in week one against Princeton, as the Tigers came into Lions Club Field in Hamlin and left with a 35-0 victory.
Roane County is entering the week two contest at County Stadium in Spencer coming off a big shutout win of their own in week one, as they knocked off St. Marys in a 6-0 slugfest.
The win is a quality one for the Raiders as the Blue Devils are the reigning Class A State Champions after being named the small school winner by the WVSSAC last fall.
The Panthers and the Raiders are no strangers on the gridiron as the two teams have played every season since 2014. Roane County leads the all-time series between the schools 4-3, but Lincoln County has won three of four games since 2017, including a 33-14 win in 2020.
Roane County head coach Paul Burdette is entering his 11th season on the sidelines leading the Raiders. He has led them to the Class AA playoffs four times in his tenure.
For Lincoln County fans thinking of making the trip to support their Panthers, the distance from Hamlin to Roane County High School is only 80 short miles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
