LC girls at Belfry-6.JPG

Lincoln County senior Emily Dial controls the ball during the Lady Panthers match at Belfry.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

SETH — A chilly fall Saturday saw an early morning bus ride for the LCHS Lady Panthers. However, after the Oct. 8 journey south to Boone County and a lively warm-up routine, the visitors got to work and eased to a comfortable win over the Sherman Lady Tide.

The result restored the Lady Panthers to winning season territory, with a 7-7-2 record. Trips to Poca (Tuesday) and Mingo Central (Thursday) will determine if the 2022 LCHS girls can stay at 50 percent or better.

