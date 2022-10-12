SETH — A chilly fall Saturday saw an early morning bus ride for the LCHS Lady Panthers. However, after the Oct. 8 journey south to Boone County and a lively warm-up routine, the visitors got to work and eased to a comfortable win over the Sherman Lady Tide.
The result restored the Lady Panthers to winning season territory, with a 7-7-2 record. Trips to Poca (Tuesday) and Mingo Central (Thursday) will determine if the 2022 LCHS girls can stay at 50 percent or better.
Freshman Kenzie Spence opened the scoring for the visitors just six minutes in, rattling the net from near range at the post. Senior Emily Dial bagged a brace for the Lady Panthers, her first coming in the 21st minute and her second in the 35th minute, both well-taken strikes that gave the Tide ‘keeper no chance.
Freshman Zara O’Donoghue went close with a high arching shot from the left that was tipped away by the Sherman goalie. Sophomore Josey Huffman made it four for the visitors just a minute from half-time, the talented midfielder making no mistake when given the chance.
The second half saw Head Coach Dallas Plumley deploy his full squad. Talented midfielder Hayden Moore grabbed the Panthers’ fifth in the 52nd minute, a classy strike from middle distance.
Freshman Ella Callahan, playing left corner forward, craftily rounded three Lady Tide defenders before rolling her shot past the host goalkeeper on the left. It was Callahan’s first high school goal.
Junior Abby Burton played most of the game, with stints in defense, midfield, and center forward. In that latter role, Burton found the net, slotting her shot with ease to make it 7-0 for the Lady Panthers.
The final third of the game saw the Lincoln County girls press the attack. Gracie Ross and Anna Buchholz played center forward and right corner forward respectively, causing all kinds of problems for the Lady Tide. Buchholz grew with confidence from the moment she was introduced in the first half and only improved in the second half.
Goalkeeper Emma Harless had another good evening between the posts, keeping a clean sheet and making nine saves. Seniors Hailey Neace, Faith Greene, and Mattie Beckett were very solid in defense for the visitors, bringing their usual experience to the fore for the traveling team.
Sharpshooters Shannon Pellegrini and Jenna Gue, along with skilled utility player Jodi Porter, worked hard in unfamiliar zones for spells during the game, Plumley giving his team valuable insight into the different skill sets needed on the field.