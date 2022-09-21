Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LC girls soccer Emma Harless.JPG
Buy Now

Lincoln County goalie Emma Harless makes a save in a match against Logan.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

BECKLEY — In what’s becoming an annual meetup at halfway, the Lincoln County High School Lady Panthers took on the Pocahontas Lady Warriors Saturday morning at the Cline Complex in Beckley.

In what was a fair outcome, the LCHS girls headed home west and the Warriors went east, both satisfied with the hard fought 1-1 tie.

Recommended for you