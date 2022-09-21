BECKLEY — In what’s becoming an annual meetup at halfway, the Lincoln County High School Lady Panthers took on the Pocahontas Lady Warriors Saturday morning at the Cline Complex in Beckley.
In what was a fair outcome, the LCHS girls headed home west and the Warriors went east, both satisfied with the hard fought 1-1 tie.
The Panthers set up with a traditional back four, and the girls held the line firm for the opening half. The Lady Warriors struggled to find a way through. Meanwhile, Jenna Gue blazed her usual trail down the right, causing all kinds of bother for the Warrior defense. With 30 seconds left to half time, Gue lofted a high arching ball from around 15 yards out on the right, not far from the corner flag. With her trademark accuracy, the ball floated with precision to the far left corner, easily beating the Warriors keeper.
Pocahontas emerged hungry in the second half and pressured the Panthers more and more. Their pressure and passing eventually bore fruit, a shot from close range leveling the affair midway through the second period on the turf.
Both teams worked hard for the 80 minutes, LCHS Coach Dallas Plumley managing to give his full panel a run under surprising fall heat at higher altitude.
Player of the Game was Lady Panther goalkeeper Emma Harless. She racked up a sensational 14 saves between the posts for LCHS.
Lincoln County’s record moved to 4-4-2 on the season and they will return to action on Thursday at home against Cross Lanes Christian and again on Saturday as they make the trek own U.S. 119 to Pike County, Kentucky to play the Pikeville Lady Panthers.