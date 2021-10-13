HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys soccer squad secured the season sweep over Mingo Central on Thursday night at Lions Club Field as they jumped ahead early and never looked back to come away with the 4-1 win.
Head coach Duane Estep’s club was celebrating senior night as a good crowd was on hand to recognize Panther seniors Jackson Sanders, Ayden McClung, Greg Hill, Samuel Carroll, Derrick Roberts, and Cody Long.
They jumped ahead early on as they had a 2-nil lead just 15 minutes into the match and then cruised down the stretch to the three goal win.
Junior Ashton Burton was the top goal scorer in the win as he found the back of the net twice for LCHS. Senior Jackson Sanders and junior Blake Albright each added a goal to round out the scoring for the Panthers.
Senior captains Derrick Roberts and Sanders each notched an assist while freshman goalie Brady Little recorded 15 saves on goals.
For the Miners and head coach Richard Powers, junior Peyton Sansom scored the lone goal off of an assist from Scott Lowe. Senior goalie Justin May was challenged all game and had eight saves.
The loss for Mingo Central snaps their three game winning streak and sees their record fall to 6-5 on the 2021 season. They are scheduled to play at Scott on Tuesday, at Winfield on Thursday, and will finish the week on Saturday at James Monroe.
The win for Lincoln County sees their season record jump to 4-9-1 as they head into the final week of the regular season. The Panthers host Logan at home on Monday, play at Spring Valley on Wednesday, and are scheduled to travel to Scott on Wednesday.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.