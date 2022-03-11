HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers softball team has been hard at work in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season.
Longtime head coach Tommy Barrett guided the Panthers to a 20-9 record competing against a tough Class AAA schedule a season ago and returns a boatload of talent from that squad.
"There's a lot of hype built up around this bunch," Barrett said. "These girls play elite travel ball so there's a lot of hype. They've just got to get settled and come together as a team."
Junior shortstop Haleigh Adkins and sophomore Josie Bird took the state by storm in their first seasons of varsity ball, as they finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in nearly every offensive category.
Bird quickly became one of the most feared hitters in the entire Mountain State as the power-hitting third baseman led the state in home runs in 2021 with 16 long balls.
Bird was much more than just a power hitter however as she finished with a .458 batting average, six doubles, knocked in a team best 48 runs, and scored 42 of her own.
Adkins, a Miami (Ohio) commit who missed her entire freshman season due to COVID-19, finished 2021 with a team best .500 batting average as she registered 50 hits in 100 official at bats.
The speedster also led the state in triples with six, was second in doubles with 14, and slugged five home runs to go with a team best 43 runs scored, and 32 RBIs.
Other returning starters for the Lady Panthers will be juniors Kenzie Shaffer (.366 BA, 26 singles, 3 doubles, 1 HR) Maci Lunsford (.293 BA, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 16 RBIs) and Megan Stump (.282 BA, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs).
"We're a little bit behind where we typically are offensively at this point because of not having our indoor facility, but we'll get there," coach Barrett said. "We have a lot of kids that like to work, they like to swing the bats and like to get after it and get their reps in."
Coach Barrett said he has high expectations this season for his pitching staff as he returns Stump, who pitched in nearly every game last season for the Panthers, and will have lefty Ryleigh Shull inside the circle for her sophomore campaign.
"We're going to have to sacrifice at bats, manufacture some runs, and play defense," Barrett said. "That's the key, we've got to play defense behind our pitchers. They should be well groomed enough to hold off a lot of good offensive teams. We've got a pretty good pitching staff in the circle but we can't be relaxed and anticipate strikeouts. When the balls out into play we have to make plays behind them."
2022 LINCOLN COUNTY SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
03/16/22 5:30PM H - WAYNE
03/19/22 1:00PM H - CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
03/21/22 6:00PM A - NITRO
03/23/22 6:00PM A - SHERMAN
03/25/22 5:30PM A - CABELL MIDLAND
03/29/22 5:30PM H - SPRING VALLEY
03/31/22 5:30PM A - LOGAN
04/04/22 5:30PM A - HUNTINGTON
04/05/22 6:00PM A - RIPLEY
04/06/22 5:30PM A - HURRICANE
04/08/22 5:30PM A - ASHLAND
04/09/22 TBAPM H - TRI-MATCH--WINFIELD/MORGANTOWN
04/12/22 6:30PM H - RIPLEY
04/13/22 5:30PM H - HUNTINGTON
04/15/22 7:00PM A - LEWIS COUNTY @ EAST CARTER
04/16/22 12:00PM A - JOHNSON CENTRAL @ BOYD CO
04/16/22 2:00PM A - WOODFORD COUNTY @ BOYD CO
04/18/22 6:00PM H - SHERMAN
04/19/22 5:30PM A - SPRING VALLEY
04/20/22 6:00PM H - RACELAND
04/21/22 5:30PM H - CABELL MIDLAND
04/22/22 5:30PM A - WINFIELD
04/23/22 1:00PM H - NITRO
04/25/22 6:00PM H - ST. ALBANS HIGH SCHOOL
04/26/22 5:30PM H - LOGAN
04/28/22 6:00PM H - WHEELERSBURG
04/30/22 TBAPM A - GW @ JOHN ADAMS MIDDLE
04/30/22 TBAPM A - GREENBRIER EAST @ JOHN ADAMS MIDDLE