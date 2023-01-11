Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

lc wrestling at chapmanville.jpg

The Lincoln County wrestling team finished in third place for in a recent meet at Chapmanville on Tuesday, Jan. 3

 Submitted photo

CHAPMANVILLE — The Lincoln County wrestling team fared well in a meet last Tuesday at Chapmanville Regional High School as they claimed a third-place finish overall.

Sophomore Josiah Stratton had another impressive outing as he went 4-0 on the night to put him at 15-2 overall on the season.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you