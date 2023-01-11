LC wrestling claims 3rd place finish at Chapmanville By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Jan 11, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. The Lincoln County wrestling team finished in third place for in a recent meet at Chapmanville on Tuesday, Jan. 3 Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHAPMANVILLE — The Lincoln County wrestling team fared well in a meet last Tuesday at Chapmanville Regional High School as they claimed a third-place finish overall.Sophomore Josiah Stratton had another impressive outing as he went 4-0 on the night to put him at 15-2 overall on the season.Junior Kyle Johaim and sophomore Matthew Adkins also went unbeaten at 3-0 while junior Nicholas Shelton went 3-1. Brady Little, Matthew Null, and Ethan McNeely also picked up wins on the day for the Panthers.Lincoln County is being led on the mat by Jamie Stratton and their next scheduled meet is set for today at Fairland High School in Ohio.— HD Media HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chapmanville Regional High School Wrestling Lincoln County Sport School Outing Team Josiah Stratton Finish JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Energy bills pushed for upcoming legislative session look beyond coal AG urges consumers to be wary of deceptive weight loss options 102-year-old Charleston Department Store closing CHURCH LISTINGS LACKEY: Manure spreader of love BACK IN TIME LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.