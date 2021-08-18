HAMLIN — The Lincoln County volleyball squad will have plenty of experience in the 2021 season as the Lady Panthers have 10 seniors suiting up in their final season for the blue-and-white.
Head coach Tammy Igo will be entering into her sixth season leading the LCHS program and she says she is hopeful that the senior laden group will be able to produce a successful season this fall.
“I have 10 seniors this year, so my whole varsity will be gone after this season,” Igo said. “And these girls have all played together for four years. Just a special special group of young ladies and I’m expecting hopefully a pretty good season.”
Igo said that when senior Madi Griffiith will be sliding back to the setter position this season after playing hitter a year ago. She will be a co-captian for the Lady Panthers in 2021 along with fellow senior Kendall Stickler who will serve as an outside hitter.
After moving back up to Class AAA prior to the 2020 season, the Lady Panthers were placed in a tough section alongside Huntington, Spring Valley, and Cabell Midland.
Igo said the volleyball in Lincoln County is behind compared to surrounding counties due to middle school volleyball only being added in the county 2020. Igo said that she along with the support of players, parents, and other communities presented the importance of middle school volleyball to the Lincoln County BOE.
“You can’t build a program that can compete with the likes of Huntingon, Midland, and Spring Valley when you have girls coming in that don’t pick up a ball until 9th grade,” Igo said. “So luckily we have two middle school programs now at Guyan Valley and Hamlin. We are stiill working on getting someone to coach and build the programs at Duvall and at Harts.”
The Lady Panthers will continue to practice and condition over the couple of weeks before beginning the regular season with a match at Buffalo on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
Lincoln County will play their first home game of the 2021 season on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. against Poca.