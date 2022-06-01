LC standout Isaiah Smith signs with Alderson Broaddus By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com Jun 1, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Lincoln County’s Isaiah Smith was joined by his family and coaching staff as he signed a letter of intent to play at Alderson Broaddus University on Tuesday, May 24. Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — Lincoln County running back Isaiah Smith has already cemented himself as one of the best to ever suit up on the gridiron for the Panthers.The speedster now has a chance to add to his legacy as he signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at Alderson Broaddus University in the fall.Smith is the all-time leading rusher in the history of Lincoln County High School and finished the 2021 season scoring 128 total points which was good enough for 4th overall in Class AAA.For the season he topped the 1,500 yard mark in only 10 games as he finished with 1,503 yards rushing and 20 total touchdowns in 2021. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News T.J. Johnson gets second chance with USFL's New Orleans Breakers Bell eager to improve academics as BOE member LCHS celebrates Class of 2022 grads Lincoln BOE approves budget Fire Fest to raise funds for local VFD Sprinkler mishap damages LCHS gym floor LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Boone Memorial expands mental health services Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.