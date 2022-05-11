Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County softball coach Tommy Barrett and his team held a ‘Bring Back the Champions’ night where they recognized members of the 2011 and 2014 Class AAA State Champions. Members of the two squads were on hand for the Lady Panthers 5-0 win over Greenbrier East and posed for a photo with the 2022 squad who hopes to bring the school its third softball title this postseason.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

