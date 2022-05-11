Former Lincoln County pitcher Haley Hoffman threw out a ceremonial first pitch during the Bring Back the Champions Night on Saturday, April 30 against Greenbrier East. Both the 2011 and 2014 Class AAA State Champions were honored prior to the game.
The 2022 Lincoln County softball squad poses for a photo with members of the 2011 and 2014 Class AAA state champions during a recent game when both squads were honored for being state champions.
Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal
HAMLIN — Lincoln County softball coach Tommy Barrett and his team held a ‘Bring Back the Champions’ night where they recognized members of the 2011 and 2014 Class AAA State Champions. Members of the two squads were on hand for the Lady Panthers 5-0 win over Greenbrier East and posed for a photo with the 2022 squad who hopes to bring the school its third softball title this postseason.
