LINCOLN COUNTY — The Lincoln County football team was one of eight teams competing in the MSAC 7-on-7 tournament this past Thursday, which also incorporates a Big Man Challenge to give teams something for all positions on their team to take part in.
The 7v7 games were held all day long at Hurricane High School with Cabell Midland, Hurricane, Poca, Nitro, Scott, Chapmanville and Parkersburg South competing along with the Panthers.
This was one of the new MSAC 7-on-7 events that took place at four separate venues on Thursday: Huntington, Hurricane, South Charleston and Riverside.
In addition to the 7 on 7 play, the Big Man Challenge drew plenty of interest with linemen from teams taking part in the sled push, bench press and a tug-of-war.
The format for the 7-on-7 had teams taking part in 40-yard games with 20 yards being a first down. Each contest was 20 minutes. Upon scoring, teams went for a two-point conversion from the 10-yard line.