POCA — The Lincoln County High School Marching Band put on another good performance on Saturday in a competition at Poca High School’s Bob Lemley Field as they were named Division 2 Grand Champion for the second consecutive week.
A week prior the Panther Marching Band was also named Grand Champions of Division 2 at the Cabell Midland Marching Band Festival.
Lincoln County brought home several honors on Saturday nights festival at Poca including being named 1st in class in color guard and band as well as 3rd in class in drum major and percussion.
LCHS also won merits for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Marching, and Outstanding Show Design. The Panthers finished 4th overall in the Governor’s Cup.
In the Sept. 24 competition at Cabell Midland Lincoln County also finished 1st in their class in band and percussion while placing 3rd in color guard and drum major.
They were the Governor Cup Class C winners and won the Outstanding Show Design Award.
Eighteen bands from area high schools competed in the Cabell Midland festival — Wirt County, Johnson Central, Shady Springs, Wahama, Herbert Hoover, South Charleston, James Monroe, Scott, Poca, Wayne, Lincoln County, Ravenswood, Princeton, Hurricane, Greenbrier East, Spring Valley, Capital and Phillip Barbour.
The Lincoln County Marching Band is once again being led by Director Kim Cook.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.