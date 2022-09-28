Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lincoln County High School Marching Band was named Division 2 Grand Champions of the Poca Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bob Lemley Field.

POCA — The Lincoln County High School Marching Band put on another good performance on Saturday in a competition at Poca High School’s Bob Lemley Field as they were named Division 2 Grand Champion for the second consecutive week.

A week prior the Panther Marching Band was also named Grand Champions of Division 2 at the Cabell Midland Marching Band Festival.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

