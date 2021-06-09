ONA — In a game of inches for both Cabell Midland and Lincoln County, the inches went the way of the Knights in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday night.
In the ninth inning, Cabell Midland’s Quinn Ballengee lined a shot just over the out-stretched glove of Lincoln County right-fielder Kenzie Shaffer to score KK Wallis with the game-winning run in the Knights’ 7-6 win over the Panthers.
“It’s probably about as evenly matched as you can get with two teams,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “Luckily, we came up on the right side of it and we hope to come up on the right side of it again (Friday).”
With the win, Cabell Midland moves into Friday’s sectional championship game against the winner of Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. elimination matchup between Lincoln County and Spring Valley.
Ballengee’s hit was the final critical connection in a game full of them for the Knights, who trailed 4-0 in the sixth inning and were down to their final out on two separate occasions.
Prior to Ballengee’s ninth-inning game-winner, Cabell Midland got a two-out, two-run triple from Jenna Dorsey to keep the game going.
“The girls came up big,” Beckett said. “That’s what I like about it. Our whole team contributed to the win. They just said they weren’t going to quit. That’s the way we’ve come together.”
Following Dorsey’s hit, Cabell Midland’s Hailey Roe nearly ended the game after Lincoln County elected to walk Knights’ seniors Rielly Lucas and Olivia Pelfrey, but Lincoln County center fielder Alyssa Layne fully extended while falling to the warning track to snag Roe’s deep shot to keep things going.
Lincoln County instantly grabbed momentum after Layne’s catch, using a clutch hit of their own to take a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the eighth.
Koree Roberts lined a two-strike pitch to right field to plate a pair with two down that gave the Panthers the lead before Dorsey’s heroics kept things going.
It did not appear that extra innings were in the cards due to the play of Lincoln County’s Haleigh Adkins early.
Adkins homered to start the scoring in the fourth, then lined a two-run double in the fifth before scoring on a Josie Bird groundout to make it a 4-0 game.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when Cabell Midland’s KK Wallis drilled a three-run home run off the scoreboard in center field to give the Knights some life.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jess Terry led off with a single before pinch-runner Andi Stevens went first-to-third on a Dorsey sacrifice, which forced the hand of Barrett to walk Lucas and Pelfrey to get to Roe.
Roe’s shot to third went as a force-out at home, but the Panthers tried to turn the double play at first and the throw went into right field to score Lucas and send the game to extras.
“We should’ve been out of it before it went to extras,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “We had missed opportunities — a misplay here and a lack of communication cost us. But I’ll tell you this: I’m proud of these girls right here. They showed lots of fight. They’re young, they’re aggressive and they’re gritty. I told them, ‘This game right here, it’s going to make you grow up.’”
It was Lincoln County’s lone error in the game.
Barrett said the key for his team now is to focus on defeating Spring Valley.
“We’ve just got to take it one game at a time from here on out,” Barrett said.
LINCOLN COUNTY 000 130 020 — 6 10 1
CABELL MIDLAND 000 003 121 — 7 12 1
Stump and Townsend. Terry and Pelfrey. Hitting (LC) Adkins 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Shaffer 2-5; Roberts 2 RBI. (CM) Terry 2-4; Dorsey 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Wallis 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Meadows 2-4.
LINCOLN COUNTY 7, SPRING VALLEY 3: (Tuesday, June 1) All it took was one big wake-up call and a bigger half-inning for Lincoln County to break open the first game of the Class AAA region IV Section I softball Tournament last Tuesday.
That was more than enough for pitcher Meghan Stump, who struck out 13 Spring Valley batters as the Panthers earned a 7-3 win over the Timberwolves in the day’s first game.
After falling behind 2-1, Lincoln County sent 10 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring six runs to seize control for Stump, who hit spots well and stymied Spring Valley’s lineup.
When faced with the deficit, it was exactly the resolve head coach Tommy Barrett wanted to see from his group.
“We’re a pretty young team, but we made some plays there and showed grit, and Meghan kept us in the ballgame,” Barrett said. “She finished with 13 strikeouts and was throwing the ball well. Our hitting had to come alive.”
Barrett said a loss to Spring Valley on the road last week served as motivation coming in, but there was no such loss on this day as the Panthers’ big inning showed the pop he wanted to see throughout the lineup.
The game’s biggest hit came from Alyson Layne, the No. 8 hitter, who stayed aggressive in a two-strike, two-out situation and roped a shot to left-center that cleared the bases and made it a 7-2 game.
“She’s had a tendency to do that all year long,” Barrett said. “That’s a senior that gets a hard gap shot there to really set the tone.”
That was plenty for Stump, who went the distance and scattered a few hits, but did not allow any big innings.
Lincoln County took a 1-0 lead early, but Spring Valley used a Kelsey Huffman RBI single and an error by the Panthers to take a brief 2-1 lead before the Panthers exploded in the bottom of the third.
Huffman was 2 for 3 for the Timberwolves in the loss.
SPRING VALLEY 002 000 1 — 3 6 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 016 000 x — 7 7 0
Pitts, Osburn (3) and Townsend. Stump and Roberts.
Hitting: (SV) Huffman 2-3, RBI; Christopher 3B, RBI. (LC) Layne 2B, 3 RBI; Adkins 3-4, 2B, RBI