HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers picked up their first two wins of the 2022-2023 hoops season this past week as they topped Kanawha County foe Riverside 71-60 in a high scoring affair and cruised past Class A Man to a 56-21 win.

LINCOLN COUNTY 71 RIVERSIDE 60 (Monday, Dec. 12)

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

