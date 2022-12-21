HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers picked up their first two wins of the 2022-2023 hoops season this past week as they topped Kanawha County foe Riverside 71-60 in a high scoring affair and cruised past Class A Man to a 56-21 win.
LINCOLN COUNTY 71 RIVERSIDE 60 (Monday, Dec. 12)
Head coach Randy Adkins’ Lady Panthers brought their running shoes to this game as they got up-and-down the floor and jumped out to a big first half lead over the Lady Warriors.
Riverside jumped out to a 17-14 lead after the first quarter of action but the Lady Panthers turned the tide in the second quarter as they outscored them 23-8 in the frame to take a 37-25 halftime lead.
Six different girls scored in the big second quarter for Lincoln County as Gracie Clay’s seven-points led the way while Hayden Moore added six points off the bench for the Panthers.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead in the third quarter as they outpaced Riverside 15-12 and took a 52-37 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Warriors tried to battle back as they scored 23 points in the fourth but the host Panthers were able to hold off the rally and leave with the 11-point win.
Five different Lady Panthers scored nine or more points in the win as they boasted a balanced offensive attack. Senior Gracie Clay and junior guard Matalee Barnett led the way with 18 points each for the Panthers while Maci Lunsford followed them with 12.
Hayden Moore came off the bench and finished with 10 points, Elizabeth Blankenship was next with nine, and Becca Pennington’s four points rounded out the scoring for LCHS.
Score by Quarters
RHS: 17 8 12 23 — 60
LCHS: 14 23 15 19 — 71
Scoring
R: A. McKenzie 24, M. Crowder 13, L. Campbell 9, R. Starsick 8, S. Williams 6.
LC: G. Clay 18, M. Barnett 18, M. Lunsford 12, H. Moore 10, E. Blankenship 9, B. Pennington 4, K. Peters 0.
LINCOLN COUNTY 56 MAN 21 (Thursday, Dec. 15)
Lincoln County picked up their first road win of the season on Thursday night as they traveled to Logan County and beat the re-started Man Lady Hillbillie squad 56-21.
The Panthers led the entire game as they were up 14-6 after the first eight minutes and 25-14 at halftime. Coach Adkins club came out in the third quarter and blew the game wide open as they outscored the Lady ‘Billies 24-3 in the period alone to blow the score open at 49-17 going into the fourth.
Lincoln County saw 10 different girls land in the scoring column after the win, led by Gracie Clay with a game high 19 points. Becca Pennington was next with eight points off the bench while Elizabeth Blankenship and Matalee Barnett scored six apiece.
Kaden Peters and Alyssa Adkins each chipped in four points, Abbie Jeffers added three while Hayden Moore, Anna Dial, and Kieratin Ross each scored two.
The Lady Panthers saw their season record move to 2-3 after the pair of wins and they looked to improve on that mark when they traveled to Riverside on Monday, Dec. 19. Scores and stats from the rematch were not available by press time.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 14 11 24 7 — 56
MHS: 6 8 3 4 — 21
Scoring
LC: G. Clay 19, B. Pennington 8, E. Blankenship 6, M. Barnett 6, K. Peters 4, A. Adkins 4, A. Jeffers 3, A. Dial 2, K. Ross 2, H. Moore 2
M: Jenna Baisden 5, Jace Baisden 5, T. Honaker 4, M. McCoy 2, B. Thompson 2, K. Anderson 2, E. Deel 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.