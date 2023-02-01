Both the Lincoln County boys and girls squads lost games to top-ranked teams this past week as the Lady Panthers fell to Class AA No. 1 Mingo Central 68-40 on Monday night, Jan. 23, and the boys fell to Class AAA No. 3 and unbeaten Ripley 80-59 on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Girls
MINGO CENTRAL 68, LINCOLN COUNTY 40: The top-ranked Lady Miners led from start to finish as they jumped ahead to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter of play.
Lincoln County hung tight in the second quarter as Mingo outscored them just 10-9 to take a 25-16 lead into halftime. It was all Lady Miners in the second half, however, as they outscored the Panthers 43-24 in the third and fourth quarters to cruise to the 28-point win.
Sophomore guard Addie Smith once again led Mingo Central, pouring in 27 points, including a blistering 7 of 9 from 3-point range. Junior center Jenna Sparks joined her in double figures with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Madisyn Curry was next with nine points.
Alyssa Davis filled up the stat sheet, chipping in six points, eight rebounds and six steals, while Dalaney Grimmett added five points and Bella Hall scored four to go along with a team-high eight assists.
Senior center Kaden Peters was a bright spot for Lincoln County, turning in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Elizabeth Blankenship joined her in double figures with 11 points and three steals, while Gracie Clay, Maci Lunsford and Hayden Moore each followed with four points.
Lincoln County 7 9 11 13 — 40
Mingo Central 15 10 16 27 — 68
Lincoln County: K. Peters 14, E. Blankenship 11, G. Clay 4, M. Lunsford 4, H. Moore 4, B. Pennington 2, S. Redmon 1.
Mingo Central: A. Smith 27, J. Sparks 17, M. Curry 9, A. Davis 6, D. Grimmett 5, B. Hall 4, M. Adkins 0.
Boys
RIPLEY 80, LINCOLN COUNTY 59: Ripley secured a season sweep over Lincoln County, riding its high-powered offense to a 21-point win.
Coach Rodney Plumley’s club hung tight early on, trailing just 18-14 after the first quarter of play, but Ripley took control in the ensuing second quarter, outpacing them 24-12 and taking 42-26 halftime lead.
The Vikings again outscored LC 22-16 in the third quarter and led 64-42 going into the fourth.
Senior big man Willis Graham had a career high for the Panthers in the loss, pouring in 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
Point guard Cam Blevins joined him in double figures with 17 points and five assists, while Austin Adkins was next with 11 points.
Lucas Johaim chipped in four points and Dakota Wood rounded out the offense with three. Leading scorer Sawyer Tomblin was held scoreless in the loss.
Luke Johnson paced Ripley with 21 points, while Brody Anderson followed him with 17 and Isaiah Casto chipped in 14.
Ripley 18 24 22 16 — 80
Lincoln County 14 12 16 17 — 59
R: L. Johnson 21, B. Anderson 17, I. Casto 14, C. Goode 11, V. Myers 8, D. Casto 5, P. Boyd 4.
LC: W. Graham 24, C. Blevins 17. A. Adkins 11, L. Johaim 4, D. Wood 3, A. Shaffer 0, S. Tomblin 0, W. Shepherd 0.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.